JULY 5
1:59 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances in Joseph.
2:07 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
6:09 a.m. — Two loose cows in rural Enterprise.
6:51 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Wallowa. Referred to OSP.
8:02 a.m. — Report of a dog bite in Enterprise.
10:14 a.m. — Report of a dog left in a vehicle in Joseph.
11:42 a.m. — Request for public assist in Lostine.
1:08 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Imnaha.
1:57 p.m. — Two loose horses on Dorrance Lane in rural Joseph.
2:06 p.m. — Welfare check request in Lostine.
9:40 p.m. — Noise complaint in Wallowa.
11:36 p.m. — 911 report of a non injury traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
11:44 p.m. — Motorist assist in Enterprise.
JULY 6
9:11 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
9:53 a.m. — 911 call reporting a vehicle fire in Enterprise.
10:14 a.m. — 911 non-emergency animal complaint in Joseph.
11:27 a.m. — Welfare check request in Enterprise.
11:40 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
11:46 a.m. — 911 call of traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
12:42 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
1:31 p.m. — Male juvenile in Wallowa cited for unauthorized use of motor vehicle and reckless driving.
3:05 p.m. — 911 public assist in Joseph.
4:21 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Joseph. Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a citation for passing in a no passing zone.
4:21 p.m. — 911 welfare check at Wallowa Lake.
6:59 p.m. — Found horses in Joseph.
7:29 p.m. — Possible fire reported in rural Joseph.
8:55 p.m. — 911 smoke-sighting reported from Enterprise.
9:23 p.m. — 911 for non-emergency in rural Joseph.
10:31 p.m. — 911 report of domestic in Enterprise.
JULY 7
9:01 a.m. — Report of loose cows in Joseph.
10:14 a.m. — Report of stolen bike in Joseph.
10:17 a.m. — Report of loose cows in rural Joseph.
11:55 a.m. — Possible trespassing in Joseph.
4:04 p.m. — 911 possible fire in rural Enterprise.
5:29 p.m. — Welfare check requested on Hwy 82 in rural Lostine.
6:44 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
8:26 p.m. — 911 for non-emergency in Enterprise.
8:55 p.m. — Two lost horses reported in Joseph.
9:03 p.m. — Lost keys reported at Wallowa Lake.
9:30 p.m. — Report of overdue boaters — Troy.
10:05 p.m. — 911 report of fire in rural Enterprise.
10:54 p.m. — 911 report of suspicious person in rural Wallowa.
JULY 8
7:20 a.m. — Non-emergency 911 in Enterprise.
8:22 a.m. — Non-emergency 911 at Wallowa Lake.
8:34 a.m. — Commercial fire alarm activation in Enterprise, false alarm.
1:09 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
4:02 p.m. — Follow-up investigation in Enterprise.
5:10 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
6:43 p.m. — 911 fire reported in rural Troy.
8:13 p.m. — 911 report of assault in rural Enterprise.
9:14 p.m. — 911 request for welfare check in rural Wallowa.
JULY 9
9:41 a.m. — Business alarm in Joseph, false alarm.
9:46 a.m. — Follow-up investigation in Joseph.
10:43 a.m. — Report of non-injury traffic crash in Enterprise.
1:36 p.m. — Theft reported in Lostine.
2:56 p.m. — 911 call about a traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
3:08 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise — citation for speeding.
4:42 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
9:27 p.m. — Report of loose cows in Enterprise.
9:52 p.m. — Report of an injured deer in rural Enterprise.
10:14 p.m. — Report of fire near Hells Canyon.
10:16 p.m. — 911 traffic complaint in rural Wallowa. A warning was issued.
11:47 p.m. — 911 for non-emergency near Wallowa Lake.
JULY 10
7:00 a.m. — Residential burglary alarm set off in Enterprise, false alarm.
8:14 a.m. — 911 call reporting disturbance in rural Lostine.
8:41 a.m. — Weapons denial in Wallowa.
10:48 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
11:33 a.m. — Civil dispute in Lostine.
12:02 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Enterprise.
3:08 p.m. — 911 call requesting public assist in Joseph.
3:34 p.m. — Report of domestic disturbance in Wallowa.
5:41 p.m. — Follow-up investigation — rural Enterprise.
7:16 p.m. — Report of fire in rural Joseph.
8:08 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
8:21 p.m. — Agency assist requested in Enterprise.
8:36 p.m. — 911 call for non-emergency in rural Joseph.
10:00 p.m. — 911 for non-emergency in Joseph.
10:52 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Enterprise.
11:31 p.m. — 911 request for public assist in Enterprise.
JULY 11
4:34 a.m. — 911 report of suspicious person in Joseph.
9:28 a.m. — Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
10:56 a.m. — Found cell phone reported in Wallowa Lake.
10:59 a.m. — Civil dispute reported in rural Enterprise.
1:28 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
5:02 p.m. — Overdue hiker reported in Eagle Cap Wilderness.
5:59 p.m. — Scam call reported in Enterprise.
6:30 p.m. — Welfare check request in Enterprise.
6:51 p.m. — Calf out in rural Lostine.
9:38 p.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.