JULY 26
7:32 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Enterprise.
9:10 a.m. — Report of a disturbance in Enterprise.
10:45 a.m. — Report of trespass in Joseph.
12:14 p.m. — Report of theft in Joseph.
1:15 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Joseph.
1:20 p.m. — Public assist in Lostine.
2:21 p.m. — Theft reported in Joseph.
6:16 p.m. — 911 civil dispute reported in rural Wallowa.
8:05 p.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Joseph.
8:20 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Joseph.
JULY 27
12:15 a.m. — 911 public assist.
8:24 a.m. — 911 call reporting smoke in rural Joseph. Joseph Fire Department and Oregon Department of Forestry extinguished the burn.
10:49 a.m. — 911 call reporting a traffic complaint in Joseph.
12:27 p.m. — Public assist requested in rural Joseph.
3:38 p.m. — Lost kayak reported in rural Joseph.
5:48 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle reported in Enterprise.
10:32 p.m. — Jamie Lou Munoz, 41, of Pendleton, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Munoz was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
JULY 28
12:43 a.m. — Report of disturbance in Enterprise.
12:56 a.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office provided a courtesy ride in Enterprise.
10:56 a.m. — Civil dispute in Joseph.
11:26 a.m. — Loose cow reported in rural Lostine.
11:41 a.m. — Jon William Hagan, 48, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a charge of contempt of court, original charges were DUII and reckless driving. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
1:14 p.m. — Report of possible restraining order violation in Wallowa.
1:40 p.m. — Public assist requested in Joseph.
2:32 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. Vehicle impounded by the EPD on a charge of driving with no operators license.
3:23 p.m. — Possible violation court restraining order in Enterprise.
4:22 p.m. — Lost cellphone reported in Enterprise.
7:13 p.m. — 911 public assist in rural Lostine.
8:16 p.m. — 911 report of domestic in rural Enterprise.
9:42 p.m. — Nathaniel E. Richcreek, 42, of Astoria, was arrested during a traffic stop in rural Enterprise by the EPD on a charge of driving while suspended, resisting arrest and failure to carry and present. Vehicle impounded for no insurance and driving with a suspended license.
10:54 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
JULY 29
8:20 a.m. — Report of a hit-and-run in Joseph.
8:21 a.m. — Residential burglary alarm in Enterprise.
10:25 a.m. — Found guitar in Enterprise.
10:33 a.m. — Dog as a public nuisance reported in Enterprise.
2:16 p.m. — A two-vehicle motor-vehicle accident was reported in rural Joseph.
2:52 p.m. — Speeding complaint in Enterprise.
5:49 p.m. — A disturbance reported in Enterprise.
6:40 p.m. — 911 assault reported in rural Joseph.
7:04 p.m. — A report of an injured deer on the Wallowa Lake Highway.
7:19 p.m. — Animal report in rural Wallowa.
8:26 p.m. — Motor-vehicle accident reported in rural Enterprise.
10:20 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
10:26 p.m. — Noise complaint in rural Joseph.
JULY 30
12:07 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
12:30 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
12:44 a.m. — Disturbance in Joseph.
12:53 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
2:13 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
8:46 a.m. — Motorist assist in Enterprise.
9:05 a.m. — 911 call reporting a fire in Enterprise.
9:05 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
9:46 a.m. — 911 call reporting vehicle vs. deer crash in rural Enterprise.
9:51 a.m. — Report of a road hazard in rural Joseph.
10:45 a.m. — Boat inspection in Joseph.
11:12 a.m. — Harassment in Joseph.
11:42 a.m. — Request welfare check in rural Joseph. Subject contacted by family and is fine.
12:50 p.m. — Lost property reported in Joseph.
2:21 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
3:01 p.m. — 911 report of possible unauthorized use of motor vehicle in Joseph.
5:08 p.m. — A vehicle was towed for expired registration and no insurance after a traffic stop by the EPD in Enterprise.
5:41 p.m. — 911 traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
5:49 p.m. — During a traffic stop in rural Joseph, the WCSO issued a citation for DWS violation.
5:53 p.m. — A two-vehicle, noninjury crash was reported in Enterprise.
7:10 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Enterprise.
7:40 p.m. — After a traffic complaint in Enterprise, the EPD towed a vehicle for driving while suspended violation.
8:36 p.m. — After a traffic complaint in Enterprise, the EPD towed a vehicle for driving while suspended violation.
9:56 p.m. — The EPD issued a citation for failure to maintain lane and no valid operator’s license during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
10:05 p.m. — Disturbance in Joseph — found to be a civil dispute.
10:34 p.m. — During a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the EPD had a vehicle towed for no insurance.
11:31 p.m. — Courtesy ride was offered in Joseph.
11:42 p.m. — Disturbance in Joseph.
JULY 31
12:39 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
12:54 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
1:04 a.m. — Dominic Joseph Perren, 41, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD during a traffic stop in Joseph for driving under the influence.
1:35 a.m. — Traffic stop near Wallowa Lake. Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Dean Tank, 64, of Clarkston for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
1:41 a.m. — 911 traffic complaint in Joseph.
2:08 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
2:12 a.m. — 911 report of a disturbance in Joseph.
4:05 a.m. — Public assist in rural Wallowa.
5:36 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
7:37 p.m. — Found credit card and ID in Joseph.
10:12 a.m. — Report of theft in rural Enterprise.
1:30 p.m. — Report of an injured deer in Enterprise.
3:18 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Joseph.
4 p.m. — Disturbance in rural Joseph.
5:12 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
6:08 p.m. — 911 report of missing person in the Eagle Cap Wilderness. Located and safe.
6:19 p.m. — Report of a traffic crash in Joseph.
7:17 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
8:11 p.m. — The EPD performed a traffic stop in Enterprise. Vehicle was towed for no insurance.
8:23 p.m. — Report of campfire in rural Joseph.
8:51 p.m. — Request for public assist in Enterprise.
10 p.m. — Found debit card in rural Joseph.
10:30 p.m. — 911 for civil dispute in Wallowa.
10:35 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Joseph.
10:37 p.m. — Road hazard reported near Wallowa Lake.
10:54 p.m. — A possible fire hazard in Lostine.
11:32 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Joseph.
11:53 p.m. — Agency assist in Joseph.
AUG. 1
12:08 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
1:02 a.m. — Motorist assist in rural Joseph.
1:22 a.m. — Public assist in rural Joseph.
2:12 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
2:18 a.m. — Courtesy ride from Joseph to Enterprise.
3:57 a.m. — Motorist assist in rural Wallowa.
8 a.m. — Report of young child found in Joseph.
3:23 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
8:14 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
8:22 p.m. — Calf out in rural Joseph.
8:50 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
9:44 p.m. — Found property in rural Enterprise.
