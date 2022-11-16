MONDAY, NOV. 7
7:56 a.m. — Welfare check in Wallowa.
9:23 a.m. — Report of attempted theft in Enterprise.
10:22 a.m. — Report of a noninjury traffic crash in rural Enterprise; referred to Oregon State Police.
11:09 a.m. — Theft reported in Lostine.
2:45 p.m. — Dog complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:55 p.m. — Dog complaint in Wallowa.
5:06 p.m. — Megan Linscott, 30, of Ellensburg, Wash., was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on charges of attempted coercion, theft and extortion in Enterprise.
10:34 p.m. — 911 call reporting a road hazard in Joseph.
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
6:35 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
11:15 a.m. — Dog complaint in Joseph.
11:48 a.m. — Report of a theft in rural Joseph.
12:01 p.m. — Suspicious vehicles in rural Enterprise.
1:20 p.m. — Evan Joseph Kosterman was arrested by Umatilla Tribal Police on a Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant/bench arrest warrant on a charge of failure to appear and an order revoking release and forfeiting security.
1:28 p.m. — Call reporting a traffic complaint in rural Joseph. Enterprise Police Department stopped the vehicle and warned the driver.
3:16 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:46 p.m. — Found wallet in Enterprise.
6:07 p.m. — Trespassing reported in rural Joseph.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
10:19 a.m. — Public assist in rural Imnaha.
3:13 p.m. — Report of criminal mischief in Enterprise.
4:52 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Lostine; referred to Oregon State Police.
4:59 p.m. — Call reporting an overdue hunter in rural Troy.
6:26 p.m. — Call reporting a trespass in Enterprise.
7:01 p.m. — Welfare check in Joseph.
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
2:54 a.m. — Traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
8:54 a.m. — Civil service in rural Enterprise.
10:14 a.m. — Barking dog complaint in Joseph.
10:18 a.m. — Telephonic harassment in Wallowa.
4 :17 p.m. — Report of injured deer in rural Wallowa; transferred to Oregon State Police.
4:55 p.m. — Hunting complaint in rural Joseph; transferred to OSP.
6:15 p.m. — Report of dead deer in rural Enterprise; information given to Oregon Department of Transportation.
9:29 p.m. — Call for deer struck by a car on Highway 82 between Joseph and Enterprise.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
9:04 a.m. — Report of domestic incident occurred over a year ago in rural Imnaha.
11:15 a.m. — Found bank card in Enterprise.
11:43 a.m. — Dog reunited with owner in Enterprise.
2:01 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Joseph; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
3:52 p.m. — Report of loose cattle in Joseph.
4:11 p.m. — Request for lift assist in Enterprise.
4:55 p.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa by Oregon State Police.
5 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa; WCSO issued a warning.
8:11 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
10:09 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Joseph.
10:10 p.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph; WCSO issued a warning.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
12:42 p.m. — Injured deer reported in Joseph; referred to Oregon State Police.
2:22 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
2:41 p.m. — Dog reunited with owner near Wallowa Lake.
4:10 p.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Enterprise.
4:11 p.m. — Report of noise complaint in rural Joseph.
4:45 p.m. — Injured deer reported in Enterprise; referred to OSP.
7:06 p.m. — Traffic stop by OSP in Wallowa.
8:37 p.m. — Traffic accident between vehicle and bicycle in Wallowa.
9:22 p.m. — Injured deer reported in Enterprise.
10:02 p.m. — Enterprise Police Department assisting OSP on traffic crash in Wallowa.
11:11 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office assisting OSP on a vehicle-vs.-bicycle accident in Wallowa.
SUNDAY, NOV. 13
12:24 a.m. — Traffic stop in rural Joseph; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
8:48 a.m. — Hunting complaint in rural Enterprise; transferred to Oregon State Police.
12:47 p.m. — Request for public assist in rural Wallowa.
1:31 p.m. — Dog seen in rural Enterprise.
2:52 p.m. — Dog-bite incident in rural Enterprise.
4:01 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.