JULY 11
9:35 a.m. — Public assist.
9:47 a.m. — Public assist.
10:33 a.m. — Call from area of the lake.
12:22 p.m. — Dog bite.
1:46 p.m. — Steer near the roadway.
6:07 p.m. — Request for welfare check on two dogs in a parked car in Enterprise.
JULY 12
8:01 a.m. — Forgery.
9:01 a.m. — Threats complaint in Wallowa.
10:20 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
2:58 p.m. — Barking dog in Enterprise.
3:07 p.m. — Deaf cattle dog found in rural Flora.
5:44 p.m. — Welfare check.
6:33 p.m. — Call seeking info about the power outage in Enterprise.
6:38 p.m. — Commercial fire alarm in Enterprise; false alarm.
7:49 p.m. — Report of disturbance in Joseph.
10:05 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
10:10 p.m. — Noise complaint in Lostine.
11:46 p.m. — Roberto Rodriguez Gonzales, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on a charge of DUII.
JULY 13
7:55 a.m. — Dogs as a public nuisance reported in Wallowa.
11:42 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued warning for speed.
1:36 p.m. — Report of road hazard in Enterprise.
1:48 p.m. — Carl James Craig, 56, of Wallowa, was cited by the EPD on a charge of driving while suspended. The vehicle was towed.
1:51 p.m. — Agency assist in Wallowa.
2:01 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
2:10 p.m. — Trespass in rural Wallowa.
3:02 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
3:28 p.m. — Victoria Renee Hood, 37, of Spokane Valley, Washington was arrested in Union County on a Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant for a charge of failure to appear. The original charge was second-degree disorderly conduct.
5:16 p.m. — Harassment reported in Joseph.
9:42 p.m. — Report of a hit deer on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
JULY 14
1:04 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Enterprise.
2:15 p.m. — Theodore Jay Leonard, 24, of La Grande was arrested in Union County on a warrant for failure to appear issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court. Original charges were operating a vehicle without driving privileges, driving uninsured and failure to perform duties of driver — property damage.
10:35 p.m. — Kevin Michael Luick of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD after a report of a disturbance on charges of trespass and probation violation.
JULY 15
12:22 a.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
6:56 a.m. — Abandoned cat attacked caller’s cat in Enterprise.
9:10 a.m. — Injured deer on Hurricane Creek Road.
9:55 a.m. — Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
10:54 a.m. — Bear complaint.
11:43 a.m. — Information tip for missing person out of Portland.
12:42 p.m. — Criminal mischief in Wallowa.
6:11 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for distracted driving.
6:54 p.m. — Public assist with lockout requested in Enterprise.
9:50 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning for speed.
11:03 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph; WCSO issued a warning for speed.
11:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a citation for speeding.
JULY 16
12:28 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning for equipment violation.
12:45 a.m. — Nehemiah Joseph Eckel, of Wallowa, was arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office on a felony probation violation warrant issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court.
6:24 a.m. — Natural death investigation in rural Joseph.
6:52 a.m. — Death of patient on comfort care.
12:19 p.m. — Dog bite in rural Joseph.
1:08 p.m. — Boater in distress; marine patrol assisted.
1:27 p.m. — Public assist in rural Enterprise.
4:48 p.m. — Found dog.
5:28 p.m. — Found property at Iwetemlaykin State Park.
6:10 p.m. — Dog found in Enterprise.
7:43 p.m. — Welfare check requested near Wallowa Lake.
8:26 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise; EPD issued a citation for speed.
8:52 p.m. — Report of harassment in Lostine.
9:43 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
9:47 p.m. — Jason Rhett Paluso, 50, of Hermiston, was arrested by the WCSO on a statewide felony warrant for a charge of parole violation issued by Umatilla County Community Corrections. Original charge was eluding police. Paluso was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
10:18 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a citation for failure to register vehicle and a warning for license plate lighting.
10:41 p.m. — Noise complaint in Wallowa.
10:45 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph,; EPD issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
11:08 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for lighting.
11:12 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for distracted driving.
11:35 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa.
11:56 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a citation for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
JULY 17
1:20 a.m. — Report of civil dispute in Joseph.
11:31 a.m. — Marine patrol assisted personal watercraft off Wallowa Lake.
12:59 p.m. — Custodial dispute referred to court.
2:04 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, a warning was issued for speed.
3:15 p.m. — Search and Rescue for stranded person on river.
3:18 p.m. — Marine patrol assisted stranded boater to the dock.
7:18 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, WCSO issued a citation for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
8:04 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa; WCSO issued a citation for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
9:23 p.m. — Loose cattle reported in Enterprise.
9:54 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
JULY 18
2:12 a.m. — Domestic disturbance reported in rural Wallowa.
2:51 a.m. — Attempt to locate missing person out of Imnaha; person located and safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.