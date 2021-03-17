MARCH 8
8:34 a.m. – Eric Michael Landowski, 52, of Joseph, came in and turned himself in on a Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft II. Landowski posted bail and was given a court date.
9:59 a.m. – Agency assist with Oregon State Police.
1:17 p.m. – Dog shot in rural Enterprise.
1:56 a.m. – Death investigation.
4:41 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
6:53 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Enterprise — citation.
MARCH 9
11:21 p.m. – The Wallowa County Community Corrections entered an order of arrest and detention for Kody Allen McManus, 25, of Richmond, for probation violation. Original charge is driving while suspended/revoked.
11:56 p.m. – Dogs at large complaint in Joseph.
12:26 p.m. – Report of a loose dock in the lake.
2:21 p.m. – Scam reported in rural Wallowa County.
4:35 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle reported in Wallowa. Unfounded.
5:39 p.m. – 911 domestic reported in Enterprise.
6:09 p.m. – 911 civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
8:46 p.m. – Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
8:52 p.m. – Scam/fraud reported in Lostine.
10:52 p.m. – Noise complaint reported in Enterprise.
MARCH 10
1:04 a.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise. Item located.
7:51 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle reported in Enterprise.
8:34 a.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
9:27 a.m. – Noxious odor reported in Enterprise.
12:20 p.m. – 911 call reporting a theft in Enterprise. Item located.
1:21 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stacey Lynn White, 49, of Island City, for two counts of theft III. White was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail.
1:39 p.m. – Welfare check in rural Joseph.
10:43 p.m. – Follow-up investigation in Enterprise.
11 p.m. – 911 report of theft in Enterprise.
MARCH 11
6:10 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
10:54 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
12:22 p.m. – Report of scam calls in Wallowa.
1:10 p.m. – Public assist in rural Enterprise.
1:48 p.m. – Scam call reported in Enterprise.
6:17 p.m. – Follow-up in Enterprise.
MARCH 12
10:11 a.m. – Report of vehicle stolen in Enterprise.
12:55 p.m. – 911 call reporting a disturbance in Wallowa.
2:27 p.m. – Follow-up in Enterprise.
2:36 p.m. – Scam call reported in Enterprise.
3:03 p.m. – Scam call reported in Wallowa.
7:32 p.m. – Follow-up in Enterprise.
MARCH 13
7:54 a.m. – 911 report of possible commercial fire in Joseph.
10:03 a.m. – Lost drivers license reported in Enterprise.
3:44 p.m. – Agency assist in Enterprise.
5:25 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise. WCSO arrested Jon William Hagan, 48, of Enterprise, for DUII and reckless driving. He was cited and released.
5:30 p.m. – Traffic/noise complaint in Joseph.
6:43 p.m. – Smoke complaint in Enterprise. Controlled burn.
7:28 p.m. – Report of possible stalking order violation in Wallowa.
10:06 p.m. – Agency assist in rural Enterprise.
11:39 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
MARCH 14
Noon – Public assist at the Justice Center.
1:52 p.m. – Found credit and ID cards in rural Wallowa.
3:59 p.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
8:11 p.m. – 911 report of domestic in Enterprise.
10:16 p.m. – Agency assist in Enterprise.
