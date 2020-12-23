DEC. 14
3:21 a.m. – 911 suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
11:46 a.m. – Burglary reported from Wallowa.
5:19 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Joseph.
DEC. 15
8:03 a.m. – Theft report in Joseph.
9:01 a.m. – Theft reported in rural Joseph.
9:03 a.m. – Identity theft report in Enterprise.
9:52 a.m. – Noninjury traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
12:12 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Joseph.
2:09 p.m. – 911 call for a public assist in Joseph.
2:59 p.m. – 911 traffic crash reported in Enterprise. Noninjury.
4:28 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
8:38 p.m. – Theft reported in rural Joseph.
DEC. 16
12:34 a.m. – 911 report of disturbance in Enterprise.
8:05 a.m. – 911 call reporting a fire in rural in Enterprise.
9:20 a.m. – Motor vehicle accident in rural Enterprise.
11:18 a.m. – Missing person reported in Enterprise. Subject was located and was fine.
1:08 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
1:59 p.m. – 911 for suspicious person in rural Lostine. Unfounded, subject was looking for a lost dog.
3:28 p.m. – 911 traffic crash in rural Wallowa. Non injury.
7:12 p.m. – Suspicious activity reported at Marr Pond in rural Enterprise.
10:31 p.m. – 911 report of overdue fisherman in Troy area.
DEC. 17
7:31 a.m. – Dead deer reported on Highway 82 blocking west bound lane, milepost 40.
11:26 a.m. – 911 for civil dispute in Enterprise.
12:46 p.m. – Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
2:29 p.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
5:33 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint between Wallowa and Lostine.
DEC. 18
6:03 a.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
8:57 a.m. – Attempt to locate subject in Imnaha. Person was located.
10:46 a.m. – Vandalism at Wallowa Lake.
11:35 a.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
12:38 p.m. – Report of trespass in Joseph.
2:30 p.m. – Lost purse reported from rural Joseph.
2:40 p.m. – 911 reporting possible house fire in rural Enterprise, found to be a controlled field burn.
1:41 p.m. – Road hazard in rural Wallowa.
2:55 p.m. – Report of injured elk in rural Enterprise.
3:53 p.m. – Speeding complaint in rural Joseph.
3:56 p.m. – 911 call reporting theft in rural Joseph.
5:18 p.m. – Report of trespass in rural Joseph.
9:33 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
DEC. 19
3:36 p.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
7:35 p.m. – Report of noninjury, single-vehicle accident in rural Wallowa. Referred to OSP.
7:44 p.m. – 911 reporting non injury single vehicle accident in rural Wallowa.
9:06 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Joseph Floyd Vaughn, 29, of La Grande for DUII.
10:07 p.m. – 911 requesting a welfare check in Lostine.
11:02 p.m. – Disturbance reported in rural Enterprise.
DEC. 20
12:02 p.m. – Lost purse reported from rural Joseph.
7:28 p.m. – 911 call reporting road hazard in rural Wallowa.
8:26 p.m. – 911 with traffic complaint in Enterprise. Enterprise Police Department arrested Aaron Michael Broadbent, 36, of Bend for DUII. Subject was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
