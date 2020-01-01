DECEMBER 24
8:41 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in rural Lostine.
9:08 a.m. – Civil dispute reported from Wallowa.
11:29 a.m. – Report of a horse and mule out in rural Wallowa.
4:18 p.m. – 911 call for a downed power line in Joseph.
DECEMBER 25
10:42 a.m. – Driving complaint in rural Enterprise.
1:13 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Joseph.
2:16 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
2:25 p.m. – Report of smoke in rural Joseph.
DECEMBER 26
9:11 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle reported in Joseph.
1:21 p.m. – Welfare check rural Enterprise.
4:46 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa Lake.
7:18 p.m. – 911 reporting a civil dispute in rural Joseph.
DECEMBER 27
4:54 a.m. – 911 report of fire in Wallowa.
12:23 p.m. – 911 call reporting smoke in Wallowa.
2:45 p.m. – Suspicious persons reported in Enterprise.
3:08 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:12 p.m. – 911 calls reporting a single vehicle rollover on Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa.
4:33 p.m. – 911 call reporting a fire in Enterprise.
10:10 p.m. – 911 report of loose horses on Hurricane Creek Rd in rural Enterprise.
DECEMBER 28
4:27 p.m. – Suspicious person in Enterprise.
4:47 p.m. – Found drone reported at Wallowa Lake.
4:51 p.m. – Assault reported in Enterprise.
5:45 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriffs Office arrested a 16 year old female for Minor in Possession of Alcohol. She was cited and released to her guardian.
10:36 p.m. – 911 report of domestic in rural Lostine.
DECEMBER 29
12:30 a.m. – Wallowa County Sheriffs Office arrested Dustin R. Quittschreiber, 31, transient, for Criminal Trespass I.
2:30 p.m. – Oversized fire reported in Wallowa.
9:16 p.m. – 911 report of criminal mischief in Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.