JANUARY 13
6:03 a.m. – Single vehicle accident, non injury. Hwy 82 MP 39.
8:12 a.m. – 911 for criminal mischief in Enterprise. Arrested by EPD, Tyler James Shepard, 30, on two warrants from Charlotte County Sheriffs Office, Punta Gorda, Florida for Probation Violation and Battery.
12:36 p.m. – Theft report in Enterprise.
1:29 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint rural Enterprise.
2:27 p.m. – Dog at large in Enterprise.
8:24 p.m. – Entered a statewide misdemeanor warrant on Jeffery Brian Meyer, 51, of Joseph. Probation Violation, original charge Theft II.
8:32 p.m. – Entered a statewide felony warrant on Levi Weslley Albert Fine, 25, of Wallowa. Probation Violation, original charge Assault on a Public Safety Officer.
10:07 p.m. – 911 call for fire department in Wallowa.
JANUARY 14
10:14 a.m. – Dogs as a public nuisance reported from Lostine.
4:06 p.m. – Report of hit and run with property damage in Joseph.
4:14 p.m. – 911 call reporting a non-injury MVA in rural Wallowa.
8:13 p.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Troy/Flora.
9:03 p.m. – Wallowa County SO arrested Dustin Ray Quittschreiber, 31, of Pendleton on a Umatilla County Circuit Court NW Felony Warrant for Fail to Appear, original charge of Attempt to Elude. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
JANUARY 15
10:36 a.m. – Hit and run reported from rural Wallowa.
11:26 a.m. – Non injury accident west of Lostine on Hwy 82.
12:59 p.m. – Road hazard in rural Wallowa.
2:09 p.m. – Request for a welfare check in rural Joseph.
2:57 p.m. – Road hazard in rural Enterprise and Joseph.
4:13 p.m. – Report of a non-injury MVA in rural Joseph.
6:52 p.m. – Disabled motorist on Hurricane Creek Road in rural Enterprise.
7:08 p.m. – Disabled motorists on Hurricane Creek Road in rural Enterprise.
8:28 p.m. – Disabled vehicle on Hurricane Creek Road in rural Enterprise.
JANUARY 16
10:33 a.m. – 911 Disturbance reported in Wallowa.
11:37 a.m. – 911 reporting fire at Joseph School.
1:44 p.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
4:30 p.m. – Theft reported in Wallowa.
6:41 p.m. – Overdue skiers reported in the Salt Creek Summit area.
10:20 p.m. – Public assist in rural Enterprise.
JANUARY 17
11:00 a.m. – Fraud reported in Enterprise.
11:49 a.m. – Home visit in rural Wallowa.
4:59 p.m. – Public assist in rural Joseph.
8:10 p.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
8:24 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
JANUARY 18
11:17 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Ashley Brooke Aschenbrenner, 34, of Enterprise for DUII. She was cited and released to a third party.
JANUARY 19
7:42 a.m. – Report of harassment in Joseph.
JANUARY 20
12:01 a.m. – COJ patrol.
10:07 a.m. – 911 Disturbance in rural Wallowa.
10:33 a.m. – 911 report of a possible fire rural Joseph.
2:25 p.m. – Lost iphone in Enterprise.
