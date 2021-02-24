FEB. 16
7:06 a.m. – Information for Enterprise Road Department.
10 a.m. – Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
10:04 a.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
11:47 a.m. – Trespass complaint in Wallowa.
1:48 p.m. – Burglary reported in Enterprise.
2:45 p.m. – Telephonic harassment reported in Wallowa.
FEB. 17
3:41 a.m. – 911 report of an animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
7:45 a.m. – 911 reporting single-vehicle rollover.
2:01 p.m. – Burglary reported in rural Joseph.
5:59 p.m. – Dog as public nuisance reported in rural Wallowa.
6:42 p.m. – Possible road hazard on Highway 351 in rural Joseph.
8:11 p.m. – Complaint of snowmobiles speeding in Joseph.
9:20 p.m. – 911 disturbance reported in rural Enterprise.
FEB. 18
8:49 a.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
9:48 a.m. – Dog complaint in rural Wallowa.
10:13 a.m. – The Springfield Police Department arrested Ronald Patrick Doyle, 65, of La Grande, on a Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant for menacing (domestic violence), physical harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct.
11:36 a.m. – Report of a threat in Wallowa.
12:18 p.m. – Trespass reported in Enterprise.
1:06 p.m. – Report of a crime in Enterprise.
1:13 p.m. – Report of fraud in Wallowa.
3:45 p.m. – Agency assist in Enterprise.
3:53 p.m. – Agency assist in Wallowa.
3:56 p.m. – Agency assist in Enterprise.
4:35 p.m. – Agency assist in Enterprise.
4:42 p.m. – Report of car vs. deer in rural Enterprise.
4:56 p.m. – Agency assist in Enterprise.
FEB. 19
5:02 a.m. – 911 call reporting a traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
12:30 p.m. – The Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a failure to appear warrant for Clayton Owen Meyer, 34, of Prospect, Oregon. Original charge, failure to appear on a criminal citation.
1:41 p.m. – Report of insufficient fund checks in Enterprise.
8:06 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Wallowa.
10:54 p.m. – A black and grey terrier/mixed breed dog responding to the name Pepper was found in Joseph. Contact the Humane Society of more information.
FEB. 20
1:16 p.m. – 911 for domestic in Wallowa.
5:30 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
6:19 p.m. – Parking complaint in Enterprise.
6:40 p.m. – Hit-and-run report in Enterprise.
11:37 p.m. – Agency assist in rural Joseph.
FEB. 21
9:24 a.m. – Agency assist with Union County.
9:56 a.m. – Mental Health transport from Hillsboro to Union County.
11:36 a.m. – Attempt to locate for warrant service. Arrested on a Union County felony warrant for larceny: Joseph Everett Robb, 20, of Lostine. Robb was given a court date and released per Union County Sheriff’s Office.
5:03 p.m. – Agency assist in Enterprise.
