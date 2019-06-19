JUNE 10
7:52 a.m. – Driving complaint from rural Enterprise.
10:07 a.m. – Delayed traffic crash reported in rural Joseph 2 days ago.
10:46 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
JUNE 11
10:42 a.m. – Fire alarm at business in Joseph.
11:20 a.m. – Report of an assault in Enterprise.
3:40 p.m. – Report of a hit and run in Enterprise.
6:58 p.m. – No Contact order entered for Charlton Strutz, 74, of Enterprise.
7:08 p.m. – No Contact order entered for Christopher Hoppel, 26, transient in Wallowa County.
JUNE 12
7:54 a.m. – 911 reporting a cub bear on Lake Shore Drive.
6:24 p.m. – Report of a traffic crash in rural Joseph.
8:44 p.m. – Warrant entered for Michael Sheffield, 24, of Joseph for probation violation with an original charge of ID Theft.
9:03 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
JUNE 13
1:13 a.m. – 911 call for lift assist in Enterprise.
10:27 a.m. – Violation of restraining order reported.
2:38 p.m. – Dog bite incident reported in Wallowa.
4:04 p.m. – Lost cane reported at the Wallowa County Park.
4:23 p.m. – 911 reporting a scam call in Joseph.
7:58 p.m. – Trespass reported in Lostine.
JUNE 14
4:57 a.m. – 911 call for lift assist in rural Joseph.
7:05 a.m. – Report of a controlled burn in the city of Joseph.
12:39 p.m. – Hit and run reported at Wallowa Lake.
3:06 p.m. – Hit and run reported in Enterprise.
5:37 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Lostine with property damage.
7:31 p.m. – Residential fire alarm in rural Joseph.
10:00 p.m. – 911 reporting a tree on fire at a Joseph residence.
JUNE 15
9:30 a.m. – 911 with a traffic complaint in Joseph.
1:11 p.m. – Theft of a wallet, Wallowa Lake.
6:33 p.m. – 911 reporting violation of a No Contact order. Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Danielle L. McGovern, 49, of Enterprise for Telephonic Harassment. She was cited and released.
10:32 p.m. – Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
JUNE 16
1:17 a.m. – Deputy requested to investigate a burn victim.
2:48 a.m. – 911 report of a suspicious vehicle in rural Enterprise.
10:01 a.m. – Report of a burglary alarm in Joseph.
12:41 p.m. – Traffic complaint rural Enterprise.
12:48 p.m. – 911 to advise ER that female is being brought in by private vehicle for possible broken leg.
4:02 p.m. – Disturbance, rural Joseph.
4:24 p.m. – 911 reporting loose cattle in Joseph.
5:33 p.m. – Traffic complaint Hwy 82 in rural Lostine.
10:05 p.m. – Report of a domestic in Enterprise.
