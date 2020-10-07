SEPT. 28
9:20 a.m. – Public assist via phone.
2:56 p.m. – 911 call road hazard complaint rural Wallowa.
SEPT. 29
7:17 a.m. – 911 call of suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
9:51 a.m. – Fire drill at Enterprise Elementary School.
10:27 a.m. – Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
11:31 a.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
11:36 a.m. – Dog bite in Joseph.
6:03 p.m. – Barking dog in Enterprise.
SEPT. 30
9:03 a.m. – Noninjury traffic crash in Enterprise.
9:13 a.m. – Agency assist in Wallowa.
9:50 a.m. – Dog barking complaint in Enterprise.
12:45 p.m. – Female was taken into custody in the courtroom, transported to Justice Center. No further information at this time.
2:09 p.m. – Trespass in rural Joseph.
4:08 p.m. – Found sheep in Enterprise.
5:13 p.m. – Lost ID in Wallowa County.
6:42 p.m. – Agency assist Joseph.
6:56 p.m. – Theft in Wallowa.
7:21 p.m. – Possible structure fire in rural Enterprise. Per Enterprise Fire Department; this was a bonfire.
OCT. 1
7:37 a.m. – 911 report of a cow out of Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
8:33 a.m. – 911 complaint of a loose dog in Enterprise.
8:40 a.m. – Civil dispute in rural Enterprise.
10:24 a.m. – Civil dispute in Imnaha.
10:35 a.m. – Public assist with keys locked in a vehicle in Enterprise.
1:02 p.m. – 911 report of cows loose on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
2:24 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
2:29 p.m. – Found credit card reported on side of highway between Joseph and Enterprise.
2:32 p.m. – Report of smoke visible from road in rural Joseph.
2:36 p.m. – Report of loose horse in rural Enterprise.
2:50 p.m. – Report of suspicious material in Enterprise.
3:28 p.m. – Report of possible animal neglect in rural Wallowa.
4:30 p.m. – Possible probation violation reported in rural Enterprise.
5:05 p.m. – Single-vehicle motor-vehicle accident reported in rural Wallowa on Highway 82.
6:45 p.m. – Trespass complaint in rural Enterprise.
10:32 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued an order of arrest and detainer for Christopher J. Lestenkof, 39, of Joseph for probation violation. Original charge strangulation domestic violence.
OCT. 2
6:33 a.m. – Report of a dead deer in the middle of the road in rural Enterprise.
7:14 a.m. – Report of injured fawn in Enterprise.
8:21 a.m. – Report of disturbance by dog in Wallowa.
8:37 a.m. – Report of dog as a public nuisance in rural Joseph.
9:19 a.m. – Public assist in rural Wallowa County.
12:29 p.m. – Public assist request in Wallowa.
1:37 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
1:49 p.m. – 911 call requesting assistance in Enterprise.
3:38 p.m. – Welfare check request in Wallowa.
6:47 p.m. – 911 report of dead deer blocking lane of travel on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
8:20 p.m. – Road hazard of deceased deer blocking lane of travel on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
OCT. 3
5:17 a.m. – Public assist for locked vehicle in Lostine.
6:54 a.m. – Search and Rescue Harl Butte Road/Grouse Creek area.
10:03 a.m. – Civil dispute in rural Lostine.
10:20 a.m. – Parking complaint in Enterprise.
12:34 p.m. – Report of injured deer in Joseph.
6:01 p.m. – Hunting violation reported in rural Wallowa.
11:36 p.m. – 911 report of a bear attempting entry into cabin at Wallowa Lake.
OCT. 4
9:44 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
11:32 a.m. – Found horses in rural Enterprise.
11:55 a.m. – Public assist at Joseph Rodeo Grounds.
2:02 p.m. – Public assist with public works for broken water main in Enterprise.
5:39 p.m. – 911 report of electrical fire at residence in Joseph.
6:01 p.m. – Report of lost hunter in the Chesnimnus Unit. Hunter found.
8:54 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
