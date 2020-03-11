MARCH 2
12:23 a.m. – Burglary alarm at a business in Joseph.
1:26 a.m. – Alarm at Joseph business.
2:19 a.m. – Alarm at business in Joseph.
5:01 a.m. – Alarm at Joseph business.
6:54 a.m. – Public assist rural Enterprise.
7:04 a.m. – 911 for public assist in Enterprise.
9:00 a.m. – Report of missing person in Enterprise. Subject returned home.
9:07 a.m. – Two dogs at large in Enterprise on Hwy 82.
9:15 a.m. – Child abuse report in Enterprise.
10:06 a.m. – Hit and run in Enterprise.
10:52 a.m. – Possible animal abuse in rural Enterprise.
11:00 a.m. – Dog at large in Enterprise.
11:14 a.m. – Vandalism in Wallowa.
5:21 p.m. – 911 call for a MVA in rural Enterprise.
MARCH 3
2:40 p.m. – 911 call for public drinking in Enterprise.
2:50 p.m. – Tracy Passantino, 50, of Wallowa was arrested on a Polk County Warrant with an original charge of Dangerous Drugs. Passantino was transported to Umatilla County Jail to await extradition to Polk County.
3:49 p.m. – Traffic crash in Enterprise.
4:21 p.m. – Dog complaint in Joseph.
MARCH 4
12:40 a.m. – Request for welfare check in Joseph.
2:21 a.m. – 911 call for fire alarm in Enterprise.
12:03 p.m. – Found firearm in Enterprise.
5:59 p.m. – Found dog in rural Lostine. Black and white female Border collie.
7:30 p.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
MARCH 5
8:04 a.m. – Theft of services and criminal mischief reported in Wallowa.
10:45 a.m. – Theft/fraud complaint in rural Joseph.
12:20 p.m. – Complaint of dogs locked inside a vehicle in Enterprise.
12:48 p.m. – Speeding complaint in Enterprise.
1:10 p.m. – 911 report of a civil dispute in Joseph.
2:29 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
2:45 p.m. – Suspicious person reported at Joseph Airport.
4:22 p.m. Loose dog reported on Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa. Dog is a Jack Russell.
7:19 p.m. – Dog found in Enterprise. Brown lab mix, has a tan/camo collar, Valley Vet rabies tag.
8:43 p.m. – Attempt to locate subject on a Statewide Misdemeanor warrant issued by Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Joseph.
9:02 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested David D. Killion, 60, of Joseph for Probation Violation and Resisting Arrest. Subject was cited and released.
MARCH 6
6:50 a.m. – Report of loose horses on Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa.
3:46 p.m. – Scam/fraud reported in rural Enterprise.
6:51 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Wallowa.
8:54 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
10:28 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise via phone.
MARCH 7
11:53 a.m. – 911 call requesting a public assist in Enterprise.
3:15 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:24 p.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
4:29 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
10:50 p.m. – 911 report of single MVA rollover on Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa. Driver refused medical.
MARCH 8
1:17 a.m. – Public assist.
6:23 a.m. – Report of the Queen of England’s vehicle stolen in Enterprise.
9:22 p.m. – Motorist assist on Smith Mtn Road in rural Wallowa. SAR activated.
11:23 p.m. – Welfare check requested for male subject walking on Hwy 82 in rural Lostine.
