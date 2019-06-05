MAY 27
2:27 p.m. – Possible wolf depredation rural Wallowa.
4:05 p.m. – 911 possible intoxicated driver in Joseph.
4:56 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
MAY 28
7:02 a.m. – 911 reporting propane smell in a cabin.
9:02 a.m. – Alarm at Joseph business. False alarm.
10:02 a.m. – Gregory Rex Stephens, 72, of Enterprise arrested by Enterprise Police Dept. for Trespass x 3 and Probation Violation. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
12:00 p.m. – 911 one vehicle crash in rural Enterprise.
1:12 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in rural Joseph.
5:23 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle in rural Enterprise.
6:32 p.m. – Found property in Enterprise.
9:29 p.m. – Loose cattle reported in rural Enterprise.
MAY 29
9:28 a.m. – Trespass call in Enterprise.
12:42 p.m. – Entered a parole and probation detainer warrant on Phillip Milton Evans, 41, of Enterprise for Probation Violation, original charge Public Indecency. No bail.
11:22 p.m. – Report of business alarm in Joseph.
MAY 30
4:29 p.m. – 911 report of loose cow on Eggleson Lane.
11:12 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Starlynn Marie Brown, 39, of Baker City for Failure to Abide by Release Conditions. Original charge Harassment.
MAY 31
9:27 a.m. – 911 call reporting a domestic in Wallowa.
10:28 a.m. – Dog barking complaint in Enterprise.
12:47 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle in Enterprise.
12:50 p.m. – 911 reporting a traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
2:15 p.m. – 911 report of a civil issue in Joseph.
3:50 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
5:06 p.m. – Theft report in Joseph.
5:26 p.m. – 911 report of traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:52 p.m. – 911 report of upside down kayak in Wallowa River.
10:47 p.m. – 911 request for law enforcement in Enterprise.
JUNE 1
8:09 a.m. – 911 report of a vehicle in the creek in rural Imnaha.
3:49 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
11:37 p.m. – Illegal fireworks reported in Wallowa.
JUNE 2
10:50 a.m. – Noise complaint from ATV’s in Enterprise.
2:22 p.m. – 911 report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
6:35 p.m. – Dog complaint in Enterprise.
