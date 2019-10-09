SEPTEMBER 30
9:11 a.m. – Theft report rural Enterprise.
10:05 a.m. – Information in regards to a cow being shot.
2:30 p.m. – Report of theft in Enterprise.
4:50 p.m. – Custody issue in Enterprise.
6:49 p.m. – Criminal mischief in rural Wallowa.
7:26 p.m. – Cows in the road in rural Enterprise.
7:55 p.m. – Commercial fire alarm in Joseph. False.
9:23 p.m. – Overdue hunter in rural Wallowa. Located safe.
9:55 p.m. – Driving complaint in Enterprise.
OCTOBER 1
2:00 a.m. – Noise complaint in rural Lostine.
10:58 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in Lostine. Left the area.
12:40 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
1:42 p.m. – Harassment in Enterprise.
2:17 p.m. – Animal complaint/deer in Joseph.
2:27 p.m. – Public assist from Joseph.
3:55 p.m. – State misdemeanor warrant issued for Ryan Eugene Coles, 39, of Wallowa for Contempt of Court x2. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
4:31 p.m. – Civil issue in Enterprise.
6:19 p.m. – Burglary reported in Enterprise.
6:32 p.m. – Animal complaint in Enterprise.
8:15 p.m. – Overdue motorists in rural Imnaha.
8:42 p.m. – 911 call for a bear at Wallowa Lake.
OCTOBER 2
7:03 a.m. – 911 for public assist in rural Lostine.
11:50 a.m. – Single traffic crash in Enterprise.
1:10 p.m. – Civil dispute in rural Enterprise.
2:57 p.m. – Poaching incident in rural Lostine.
5:39 p.m. – Traffic crash rural Enterprise.
6:52 p.m. – 911 call for trespass in rural Lostine.
7:27 p.m. – 911 call for suspicious circumstances in rural Lostine.
OCTOBER 3
9:09 a.m. – Christopher Irvin Thacker, 34, of Enterprise was arrested by EPD for Harassment and Domestic Violence. Brought to Wallowa County Justice Center, was cited and released.
11:34 a.m. – Welfare check in rural Lostine.
11:51 a.m. – Search and Rescue agency assist with Baker County.
1:54 p.m. – Deputy requested in Wallowa.
6:10 p.m. – Traffic complaint on Hurricane Creek Rd in rural Enterprise.
7:36 p.m. – Civil issue reported in Wallowa.
11:21 p.m. – Report of disturbance in Joseph.
OCTOBER 4
9:48 a.m. – Report of possible animal neglect in rural Enterprise.
9:59 a.m. – Complaint of an erratic driver in rural Joseph.
11:47 a.m. – Animal complaint at Wallowa Lake.
1:30 p.m. – Burglary reported in Joseph.
9:04 p.m. – 911 possible residential fire reported in Joseph.
OCTOBER 5
4:23 a.m. – Report of smoke alarm activated in Joseph.
8:47 a.m. – Possible wolf depredation in rural Enterprise.
10:37 a.m. – Report of an injured stray dog in Enterprise.
11:15 a.m. – Report of overdue rafters in Minam.
3:00 p.m. – Attempt to locate suicidal subject at Wallowa Lake.
3:46 p.m. – Loose horse reported on Buford Grade.
3:53 p.m. – Report of theft in Joseph.
4:50 p.m. – Attempt to locate for felony warrant service in Joseph.
5:00 p.m. – Welfare check requested in the Chesnimnus unit.
5:25 p.m. – 911 welfare check requested in Wallowa.
8:13 p.m. – Report of abandoned vehicle in rural Joseph.
9:13 p.m. – Harassment reported in Wallowa.
9:41 p.m. – Civil issue reported in Wallowa.
OCTOBER 6
9:47 a.m. – Loose cattle in rural Enterprise.
11:13 a.m. – Civil dispute in Wallowa.
6:01 p.m. – 911 report of suspicious person in rural Enterprise on Hwy 82.
6:47 p.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
6:55 p.m. – 911 report of non injury vehicle vs deer on Hwy 82 in rural Enterprise.
11:00 p.m. – 911 noise complaint in Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.