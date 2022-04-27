APRIL 18
9:24 a.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Lostine.
10:01 a.m. — Report of fraudulent charges on a credit card in rural Enterprise.
10:16 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
12:06 p.m. — Theft report in Wallowa. A civil compromise was reached.
1:14 p.m. — Report of a medium-sized white dog running at large in Enterprise.
1:41 p.m. — Report of trash in Joseph.
5:46 p.m. — During a traffic stop in Wallowa, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speed.
5:57 p.m. — During a traffic stop in Wallowa, the WCSO issued a warning for speed.
6:17 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
6:48 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
8:16 p.m. — Report of flue fire in Enterprise.
9:57 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
10:11 p.m. — Enterprise Police Department assisted Oregon State Police on a traffic stop in Enterprise.
10:45 p.m. — Report of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in Enterprise.
APRIL 19
8:32 a.m. — During a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
9:18 a.m. — Residential burglary alarm activation in Enterprise.
11:29 a.m. — During a traffic stop in rural Lostine, the WCSO issued a citation for speeding.
1:22 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
1:24 p.m. — Trespassing in Enterprise.
4:56 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
6:58 p.m. — Report of disturbance in Joseph.
APRIL 20
7 a.m. — Injured deer reported in rural Joseph.
10:12 a.m. — Report of dogs chasing wildlife in Enterprise.
10:53 a.m. — Found black and white dog in Wallowa.
1:23 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
3:55 p.m. — Trespass/disturbance reported in Enterprise.
4:17 p.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise.
4:39 p.m. — Hit-and-run reported in rural Joseph.
5:34 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
7:42 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Troy.
10:50 p.m. — Public assist requested.
APRIL 21
8:45 a.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
10:22 a.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
10:35 a.m. — Public assist in rural Enterprise.
1:15 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
2:19 p.m. — Scam reported in rural Wallowa.
5:14 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
7:35 p.m. — Report of loose cattle in rural Wallowa.
APRIL 22
5:48 a.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
7:21 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
12:02 p.m. — Grass fire reported in rural Wallowa.
12:15 p.m. — Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
12:17 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
1:07 p.m. — Two dogs found in Joseph; black lab mix and Australian shepherd.
1:24 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
2:15 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Wallowa.
3:04 p.m. — During a traffic stop in Enterprise, the WCSO issued a warning for speed.
8:32 p.m. — Report of delayed motorist in Union County.
8:54 p.m. — During a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
9:21 p.m. — During a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
APRIL 23
2:56 p.m. — Traffic complaint on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
4:30 p.m. — Game violation reported in rural Enterprise.
5:30 p.m. — Loose horses reported in rural Enterprise.
6:44 p.m. — Report of hit-and-run with vehicle damage in Enterprise.
7:01 p.m. — Found dog in rural Enterprise; white female hunting dog with black ears.
9:58 p.m. — Report of suspicious persons in Enterprise.
APRIL 24
2:22 p.m. — During a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
3:28 p.m. — Found female black weiner dog in Enterprise; blue collar, no tags.
4:33 p.m. — Report of single-vehicle, injury crash in Imnaha.
9:37 p.m. — Found three-legged husky in Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.