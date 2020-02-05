JANUARY 27
7:24 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
7:45 a.m.- Icy conditions on Hwy 82 between MP 60 and 63.
8:29 a.m. – Offensive littering in Enterprise.
10:31 a.m. – Dead deer reported in a yard in Enterprise.
1:09 p.m. – Theft reported in Lostine.
1:55 p.m. – Suspicious person in Enterprise.
7:05 p.m. – Disturbance in Wallowa.
7:17 p.m. – 911 call x 3 for a dumpster fire in Enterprise.
8:55 p.m. – Vince Wayne Sconce, 67, of Wallowa was arrested by Wallowa County Sheriffs Office on a charge of Strangulation. Subject was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
10:53 p.m. – Mason Christopher Martin, 26, of Joseph was arrested by Wallowa County Sheriffs Office on charges of Strangulation, Assault IV, Criminal Mischief II, and Preventing 911. Subject was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
JANUARY 28
1:33 a.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
9:44 a.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
10:49 a.m. – Report of a vehicle stuck outside of Flora.
11:05 a.m. – Stolen pickup out of Florida reported to be in Wallowa County. Turned out to be in Enterprise, AL.
1:35 p.m. – Animal complaint in Wallowa.
5:15 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
6:30 p.m. – Theft in Enterprise.
JANUARY 29
12:25 p.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
3:25 p.m. – Public assist at Wallowa Lake.
11:30 p.m. – 911 call for a civil dispute in Enterprise.
JANUARY 30
4:05 p.m. – Found toddler found in Enterprise.
7:37 p.m. – Attempt to locate on a subject on statewide misdemeanor warrant from Wallowa County Circuit Court.
7:44 p.m. – Attempt to locate on a statewide misdemeanor warrant issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court.
9:30 p.m. – 911 trespass complaint in Enterprise.
JANUARY 31
12:27 p.m. – Report of a disturbance in Enterprise.
6:40 p.m. – Disturbance reported in Joseph.
8:40 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
FEBRUARY 1
5:31 a.m. – Criminal mischief call from Joseph.
7:33 a.m. – Report of a non-injury MVA in Minam.
9:21 a.m. – 911 reporting a loose dog in rural Enterprise.
FEBRUARY 2
7:49 a.m. – 911 call for a ceiling fan sparking in Wallowa.
11:05 a.m. – 911 call for a disturbance in Enterprise.
1:38 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriffs Office arrested Phillip S. Wallen, 40, of Wallowa for Criminal Trespass II. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
3:35 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriffs Office arrested Phillip S. Wallen, 40 of Wallowa for Theft III. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
FEBRUARY 3
3:33 a.m. – 911 call in Joseph, officers responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.