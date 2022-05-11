MAY 2
7:43 a.m. — Single-vehicle, non-injury crash in rural Imnaha.
9:37 a.m. — Dog as public nuisance reported in Enterprise.
10:01 a.m. — Possible wolf depredation reported in rural Enterprise.
11:32 a.m. — Trespassing and second-degree theft reported in rural Wallowa.
3:43 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Joseph.
5:04 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
MAY 3
11:30 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Joseph.
1:35 p.m. — Report of horse stuck in fence in rural Enterprise; owner located.
2:45 p.m. — Traffic complaint on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
3:30 p.m. — Scam call reported in rural Enterprise.
5:51 p.m. — Commercial alarm activation in Enterprise.
7:59 p.m. — Identity theft reported in Enterprise.
8:07 p.m. — Trespassing reported in Enterprise.
MAY 4
2:07 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
3:12 p.m. — Ryder Henry Goller, 18, of Wallowa, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on charges of second-degree assault and harassment. Goller was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
3:29 p.m. — Firearms complaint in rural Elgin.
7:05 p.m. — Report of single-vehicle crash in rural Enterprise.
10:09 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for speed.
10:25 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; no action taken.
10:51 p.m. — Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
11:13 p.m. — At traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
MAY 5
9:56 a.m. — Suspicious person reported in rural Enterprise.
5:05 p.m. — Vandalism reported in Enterprise.
5:45 p.m. — Request for public assist in rural Enterprise.
6:05 p.m. — Report of fire in Joseph.
8:30 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
8:48 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
MAY 6
7:52 a.m. — Road hazard reported on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
8:34 a.m. — Scam call reported in rural Enterprise.
9:39 a.m. — Road hazard reported on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
10:05 a.m. — Domestic disturbance reported in rural Joseph. The WCSO arrested Tavin I. Hurley, 30, of Joseph, on first-degree charges of burglary and aggravated theft. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
10:30 a.m. — Traffic complaint on Highway 82 in Lostine.
12:47 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Troy.
4:43 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in rural Wallowa.
MAY 7
7:40 a.m. — Rocks causing road hazard on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
7:44 a.m. — Traffic complaint on Highway 82 in rural Lostine.
10:41 a.m. — Civil dispute in rural Joseph.
5:47 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSP issued a warning.
6:26 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
7:33 p.m. — Report of possible theft in Enterprise.
8:47 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a citation for failure to transfer title and no insurance. The vehicle was towed.
10:23 p.m. — At. a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
MAY 8
12:21 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, the EPD issued a citation for speeding.
12:35 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, the EPD issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
7:51 a.m. — Lost male Jack Russell terrier in Enterprise.
9:29 a.m. — Single-vehicle, non-injury crash reported in rural Wallowa.
12:16 p.m. — Road hazard reported in Joseph.
3:02 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, citations were issued by the EPD.
