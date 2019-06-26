JUNE 17
12:03 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances in Wallowa.
1:42 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle reported in Troy.
2:31 p.m. – Report of dog as a public nuisance in Enterprise.
3:22 p.m. – Report of a civil dispute in rural Wallowa.
3:28 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in Joseph. Unfounded.
3:42 p.m. – Complaint of dog as a public nuisance in Enterprise.
6:36 p.m. – 911 call reporting an overdue vacationer at Wallowa Lake.
11:59 p.m. – 911 call for single vehicle traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
JUNE 18
5:58 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in rural Wallowa.
9:21 a.m. – Testing alarms at Enterprise school.
9:52 a.m. – Order of Arrest and Detention from Community Corrections entered on Patrick Angelo Maroney, 60, from Enterprise for Probation Violation. Original charge is Menacing.
10:10 a.m. – 911 call traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
10:47 a.m. – Report of theft of services in rural Joseph.
1:51 p.m. – 911 call for a report of a disturbance in rural Joseph.
2:25 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
2:59 p.m. – Abandoned vehicles in Enterprise.
3:27 p.m. – Abandoned vehicles in Enterprise.
5:13 p.m. – Dog complaint in Enterprise.
5:36 p.m. – Report of gravel damage to a vehicle in rural Joseph.
JUNE 19
1:14 a.m. – 911 for a burglary in Joseph.
3:17 a.m. – Animal complaint in Lostine.
5:30 a.m. – Order of Arrest and Detention issued by Wallowa County Corrections for Errol Glenn Sherod, 55, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charge of Theft II.
8:12 a.m. – 911 from rural Enterprise with traffic complaint.
10:52 a.m. – Entered Order of Arrest and Detention from Community Corrections on Trevor Nicholas McWaters, 25, from Enterprise for Probation Violation. Original charge Menacing.
11:26 a.m. – 911 report of a cow out on Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa.
12:54 p.m. – Theft reported from Marr Pond.
5:22 p.m. – Trevor McWaters, 25, of Enterprise was arrested on a Probation Violation with an original charge of Menacing. McWaters was held at the Wallowa County Justice Center until transported to Umatilla County Jail.
7:35 p.m. – Cite to Appear warrant entered for Kyle Hager, 25, of Gresham for Criminal Trespass.
8:17 p.m. – Dog complaint in Enterprise.
9:39 p.m. – Report of harassment in rural Joseph.
11:42 p.m. – Missing person in Wallowa.
JUNE 20
9:47 a.m. – Found bicycle in Enterprise.
10:16 a.m. – Stolen bike reported in Enterprise. Located.
5:06 p.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
5:07 p.m. – Request for a welfare check in Wallowa.
5:57 p.m. – Driving complaint rural Enterprise.
9:49 p.m. – 911 report of vehicle striking cow on Green Valley Road.
JUNE 21
6:56 a.m. – 911 report of a cow out on Hwy 82 rural Wallowa.
3:12 p.m. – Lost dog reported at Coyote Campground. Bobtailed Border Collie, has collar & tag, male.
8:39 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
JUNE 22
8:23 a.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
11:05 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle complaint in Enterprise.
12:46 p.m. – Report of an injured bull in rural Joseph.
1:52 p.m. – 911 reporting horses out in rural Joseph.
2:51 p.m. – Report of loose cows in rural Enterprise.
4:04 p.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Enterprise.
9:42 p.m. – Domestic dispute in Enterprise.
9:54 p.m. – 911 reporting a bear in somebody’s garbage at Wallowa Lake.
10:29 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
11:30 p.m. - Clancy Warnock, 28, of Imnaha was arrested by Enterprise Police Dept. for Assault of an Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, and Resisting Arrest. He was held at the Wallowa County Justice Center until transported to Umatilla County Jail.
JUNE 23
8:37 a.m. – Civil dispute in rural Wallowa.
8:47 a.m. – Report of a suspicious person at the Little Alps day area at Wallowa Lake.
10:30 a.m. – Found drivers license at Wallowa Lake.
12:17 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
3:44 p.m. – 911 disturbance reported in Wallowa.
3:56 p.m. – 911 single MVA reported in Enterprise, non injury.
5:37 p.m. – Possible wolf depredation in rural Joseph reported.
6:08 p.m. – 911 overdue motorist reported in rural Joseph.
7:05 p.m. – Animal abuse reported in Enterprise.
8:40 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Joseph.
June 24, 19
4:29 a.m. – 911 call for a fence on fire in Enterprise.
