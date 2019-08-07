JULY 31
8:50 a.m. – Trespass complaint from Wallowa Lake.
11:09 a.m. – Telephonic harassment in rural Enterprise.
12:42 p.m. – 911 trespass complaint from rural Enterprise.
5:40 p.m. – Report of a trespass in Enterprise.
AUGUST 1
11:36 a.m. – Speeding complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:12 p.m. – Request for medical in Hells Canyon Wilderness.
5:19 p.m. – Report of criminal mischief in Enterprise.
5:32 p.m. – Disturbance reported in Joseph.
5:39 p.m. – Disorderly conduct complaint in Joseph.
7:29 p.m. – Report of deer stuck in fence in Enterprise.
7:53 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Shiloh K. Dickenson, 35, of Wallowa for DUII. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
10:03 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Shiloh K. Dickenson, 35, of Wallowa for Parole Violation. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
AUGUST 2
6:02 a.m. – Noise complaint in Joseph.
11:18 a.m. – Harassment complaint in Enterprise.
12:20 p.m. – Possible wolf depredation in rural Joseph. Unfounded.
1:58 p.m. – Dog bite incident reported in rural Joseph.
2:08 p.m. – Burglary reported in Lostine.
2:38 p.m. – Lost prescription, rural Joseph.
3:49 p.m. – Report of an assault at Wallowa Lake.
5:26 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
5:49 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
6:39 p.m. – Assault reported in Wallowa.
10:13 p.m. – 911 call for traffic accident in rural Enterprise.
AUGUST 3
3:33 a.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant on Gregory Rex Stephens, 73, of Enterprise for Failure to Appear. Original charges of Menacing, Disorderly Conduct II, and Criminal Trespass II.
5:18 a.m. – 911 reporting single vehicle accident rural Wallowa.
6:18 a.m. – Possibly older injured dog reported in Enterprise.
8:04 a.m. – Runaway juvenile reported from Joseph.
8:34 a.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
11:32 a.m. – Information on theft of a TV from Joseph.
6:52 p.m. – Lost key reported at Wallowa County Park.
9:26 p.m. – Report of several gunshots in rural Lostine.
10:45 p.m. – 911 domestic reported in Enterprise.
AUGUST 4
10:07 a.m. – 911 call for a trespass in rural Enterprise.
11:54 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle at Wallowa Lake.
12:47 p.m. – Report of loose cows and horses in rural Joseph.
8:07 p.m. – 911 report single vehicle accident on Imnaha Hwy.
8:45 p.m. – Dog barking complaint in Enterprise.
9:17 p.m. – Disorderly conduct reported in Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.