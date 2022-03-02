FEB. 14
7:47 a.m. — Commercial burglary alarm in Enterprise.
10:54 a.m. — Report of suspicious activity in Joseph.
3:32 p.m. — Found property in Enterprise.
7:19 p.m. — Animal complaint.
8:50 p.m. — Report of a single-vehicle, noninjury crash in rural Joseph.
9:55 p.m. — Report of a vehicle slideoff in rural Joseph.
FEB. 15
7:10 a.m. — Road hazard reported on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
2:56 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Joseph; unfounded.
3:04 p.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle in Wallowa.
4:14 p.m. — Patrick Angelo Maroney, 63, was arrested on a detainer issued by Wallowa County Parole and Probation for probation violation; original charge of tampering with drug records.
FEB. 16
9:44 a.m. — Lost wallet reported in Enterprise.
10:40 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
3:38 p.m. — Trespass complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:06 p.m. — Report of road hazard in Enterprise.
6:54 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Joseph.
FEB. 17
11:47 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
12:22 p.m. — Single-vehicle vs. deer crash in rural Joseph.
1:39 p.m. — Road hazard reported on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
2:37 p.m. — Agency assist in Wallowa.
4:58 p.m. — Home visit in Enterprise.
FEB. 18
12:06 p.m. — Call reporting a single-vehicle, noninjury traffic crash in rural Joseph.
1:44 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa.
2:43 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
4:56 p.m. — Nehemiah Joseph Eckel, 40, of Wallowa, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a felony detainer issued by Wallowa County Community Corrections for probation violation. Original charge possession of methamphetamine.
5:07 p.m. — Dog bite incident reported in Enterprise.
FEB. 19
5:42 a.m. — Prowler reported in Imnaha.
9:25 a.m. — Kale Ross Binder, 19, of Summerville, was arrested in Union County on a Wallowa County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. Original charges of DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering of another person, and carrying a concealed weapon.
12:27 p.m. — During a traffic stop in Lostine; the WCSO issued a warning for speed.
5 p.m. — Report of injured deer in Enterprise.
7:06 p.m. — Report of injured deer in rural Joseph.
10:03 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Enterprise.
FEB. 20
1:08 p.m. — Item found in Enterprise.
2:15 p.m. — Public assist in rural Joseph.
2:29 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
6:45 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
FEB. 21
7:58 a.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Wallowa.
8:43 a.m. — Theft complaint in rural Wallowa.
9:12 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Wallowa.
11:59 a.m. — Sex crime reported in Enterprise.
12:57 p.m. — Agency assist — Umatilla County.
1:13 p.m. — Noninjury traffic crash reported in Enterprise.
4 p.m. — Lost property in Joseph.
4:02 p.m. — Lost property in Enterprise.
8:03 p.m. — Overdue motorist reported near Troy; search and rescue on standby. Subject found safe.
8:18 p.m. — Lost and found inquiry in Enterprise.
11:07 p.m. — Welfare check at Wallowa Lake.
FEB. 22
8:51 a.m. — Report of single-vehicle, noninjury traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
4:41 p.m. — During a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a citation for driving while suspended and impounded the vehicle.
5:44 p.m. — Found property in Wallowa.
7:44 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in rural Joseph.
8:35 p.m. — Report of a domestic dispute in Lostine.
FEB. 23
5:19 a.m. — Call reporting a fire in Enterprise. The Enterprise Fire Department was unable to locate any fire in the reported area.
7:57 a.m. — Theft of services reported in Enterprise.
12:43 p.m. — Skyler R. Easley, 33, of Lostine, was arrested by the WCSO as a felon in possession of a firearm. Easley posted bail and was released.
1:03 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
3:13 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Wallowa.
3:16 p.m. — Welfare check in Wallowa.
4:01 p.m. — Request for welfare check in rural Enterprise.
5:02 p.m. — Missing cow in rural Joseph.
8:48 p.m. — Civil dispute in Joseph.
FEB. 24
7 a.m. — Scam/fraud reported in rural Joseph.
8:21 p.m. — Errol G. Sherod, 60, of Joseph, was arrested by the EPD for failure to register as a sex offender. He was cited and released.
12:01 p.m. — Kody A. McManus, 26, of Richland, was arrested by the Oregon State Police on a warrant for failure to appear; original charge unauthorized use of motor vehicle issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
1:41 p.m. — Jared A. Summers, 23, of Elgin, was arrested by the EPD on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor and sexual misconduct. Summers was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:29 p.m. — Theodore H. Noble, 20, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on four counts of third-degree sexual abuse, four counts of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, sexual misconduct and luring a minor. Noble was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
8 p.m. — Ronald J. Landowski, 55, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a warrant for failure to appear; original charge was DUII and reckless driving issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court. Landowski posted bail and was released.
FEB. 25
4:52 a.m. — Grant R. Jones, 22, of Joseph, was arrested by the OSP on charges of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief. He was cited and released.
8:36 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle reported in Enterprise.
1:28 p.m. — Possible animal neglect reported in rural Joseph.
2:41 p.m. — Negotiating bad checks reported in Enterprise.
3:41 p.m. — Call reporting a civil dispute.
4:28 p.m. — Request for public assist in Enterprise.
11:38 p.m. — Vehicle alarm reported in Enterprise.
FEB. 26
8:35 a.m. — Request for public assist in Enterprise.
3:15 p.m. — Dog running at large complaint in rural Lostine.
6:18 p.m. — Found dog in Joseph.
7:04 p.m. — Trespass reported in Wallowa.
FEB. 27
10:07 a.m. — Report of harassment in Enterprise.
2:27 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Wallowa; referred to the OSP and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
8:04 p.m. — Domestic disturbance reported in Enterprise.
8:13 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.