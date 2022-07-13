JULY 4
1:17 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office public assist.
2:22 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for failure to maintain lane of travel.
3:49 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for distracted driving.
3:50 p.m. — 911 report of road hazard in rural Joseph.
3:56 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for distracted driving.
3:57 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for distracted driving.
4:48 p.m. — Report of minors in possession of alcohol in rural Joseph.
4:51 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for distracted driving.
4:53 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
6:01 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; EPD issued a citation for driving uninsured and had the vehicle towed.
7:06 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
9 p.m. — Noise complaint in Wallowa.
9:42 p.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph; EPD issued a warning.
9:52 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
10 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
10:31 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
10:45 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
11:07 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
11:10 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
11:19 p.m. — Report of a dumpster fire at the foot of the lake in rural Joseph; Joseph Fire Department responded and put the fire out and cleared the scene.
11:45 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
JULY 5
12:45 a.m. — Dalton James Darrah, of La Grande, was arrested by the EPD during a traffic stop in rural Joseph on a charge of DUII.
8 a.m. — Road hazard — flooding reported in rural Lostine.
9 a.m. — Road hazard — loose cattle reported in rural Enterprise on Highway 3.
9:14 a.m. — Lost firearm reported in Eagle Cap Wilderness.
11:11 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in rural Joseph.
11:45 a.m. — Fraud reported in Enterprise.
2:09 p.m. — Hit-and-run reported in Enterprise.
2:42 p.m. — Report of 80 head of cattle on Eggleson Lane near Highway 82; deputies responded and found no cattle on the road.
4:40 p.m. — Assault reported in Enterprise; subject was cited and released by EPD.
5:21 p.m. — Domestic reported in Wallowa.
5:25 p.m. — Loud music reported on the lake.
JULY 6
11:48 a.m. — Lost items reported in Wallowa.
1:16 p.m. — Dog left in vehicle reported at Wallowa Lake.
1:55 p.m. — Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
2:10 p.m. — Business alarm in Enterprise; building secure.
2:59 p.m. — Hit-and-run reported in Enterprise.
4:09 p.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa; WCSO issued a warning for speed.
5:30 p.m. — Injured deer in Joseph.
8:47 p.m. — Follow-up on a theft report in Lostine.
9:26 p.m. — Found property at Chevron in Enterprise.
JULY 7
1:41 p.m. — Trespass complaint in Joseph.
6:37 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Wallowa.
8:01 p.m. — Report of delayed hikers in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
8:58 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning for lighting.
11:09 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Lostine; EPD issued a warning for failing to signal.
JULY 8
12:09 a.m. — Report of a vehicle hitting a cow on Highway 350 near milepost 15.
1:36 a.m. — Request for lift assist in Enterprise.
9:06 a.m. — Road hazard reported on Highway 82 in Minam Canyon.
11:36 a.m. — Death investigation at Hells Canyon.
2:11 p.m. — Report of possible unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Enterprise.
3:39 p.m. — Dog reunited with owner in Joseph.
3:56 p.m. — Report of a noninjury vehicle vs. deer traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
4:43 p.m. — Boating hazard reported on Wallowa Lake; removed.
4:57 p.m. — Report of commercial carbon monoxide sensor activation in Joseph.
6:45 p.m. — Dog found in rural Wallowa; female short-haired pointer wearing a red collar.
7:47 p.m. — Report of delayed hiker in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
8:15 p.m. — Report of delayed motorists in rural Lostine.
8:19 p.m. — Report of telephonic harassment in Enterprise.
10:11 p.m. — Report of a bear sighting in the Wallowa Lake area.
11:46 p.m. — Request for welfare check in rural Joseph.
11:51 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
JULY 9
4:11 a.m. — Report of a disturbance in Joseph.
9:50 a.m. — Attempt to locate a runaway from La Grande.
12:26 p.m. — Public assist in Wallowa.
1:58 p.m. — Harassment in Enterprise.
4:02 p.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph; WCSO issued a warning for speed.
6:35 p.m. — Paul Kristy Gassett, 52, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on charges of for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. Gassett was released to a sober third party.
6:48 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
8:55 p.m. — Request for tow in rural Joseph.
9:27 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in rural Enterprise.
10:27 p.m. — Report of noninjury vehicle crash in rural Joseph.
JULY 10
1:27 a.m. — Report of single-vehicle, noninjury crash in rural Joseph.
8:32 a.m. — Follow-up investigation on vehicle crash.
8:59 a.m. — Gas line damage at fuel station in Wallowa.
9:18 a.m. — Baby crying for the last 1½ hours; caller concerned for baby.
10:53 a.m. — Found dog; reunited with owner.
11:08 a.m. — Fire alarm at Joseph Charter School.
11:26 a.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning for speed.
11:36 a.m. — Cat locked in the vehicle.
11:59 a.m. — Public safety hazard on the Lake.
2:02 p.m. — ATL runaway in Enterprise.
7:02 p.m. — At a traffic complaint in rural Wallowa; agency assist with OSP.
8:13 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa; WCSO issued a warning.
11:07 p.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.
