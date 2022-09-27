WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
3:23 a.m. — Structure fire in Enterprise.
6:33 a.m. — Call reporting vehicle struck deer in rural Enterprise.
9:16 a.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise; advised Oregon State Police.
2:46 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
4:29 p.m. — Call reporting damaged phone line in rural Enterprise.
7:31 p.m. — Hit deer reported on Highway 82.
8:28 p.m. — Altercation reported in Wallowa.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
8:15 a.m. — Criminal mischief in Wallowa.
9:07 a.m. — Report of loose cattle causing road hazard in rural Joseph.
9:51 a.m. — Mark Thompson, 48, of Lostine, was arrested on a Wallowa County Community Corrections order of arrest and detention on a charge of probation violation. Original charge was supplying alcohol to a minor. Thompson was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
10:07 a.m. — Commercial burglary alarm activation in Joseph.
2:19 p.m. — Call reporting a verbal domestic abuse situation in Enterprise.
2:36 p.m. — Call reporting suspicious persons in Joseph.
3:05 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:22 p.m. — Civil dispute in Joseph.
4:36 p.m. — Suspicious person in rural Enterprise.
5:13 p.m. — Wallet reported lost in Enterprise; returned to owner.
6:03 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Wallowa.
7 p.m. — Deer struck on Highway 82.
7:03 p.m. — Dead deer reported on Highway 82, milepost 70.
9:46 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
10:12 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; warning issued.
10:12 p.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
10:50 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; warning issued.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
6:26 a.m. — Report of noninjury traffic crash in Wallowa.
8:44 a.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
10:05 a.m. — Dog complaint in Enterprise.
10:07 a.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
12:33 p.m. — Attempt to locate in rural Enterprise area.
1:01 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
6:06 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; warning issued.
7:17 p.m. — Traffic stop in the Troy area; warning issued.
8:24 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
10:17 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for defective lighting.
10:29 p.m. — Attempt to locate in Enterprise.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
5:24 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
6:22 a.m. — Report of possible road hazard in rural Lostine.
9:54 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa; transferred to OSP.
10:50 a.m. — Parking complaint in Enterprise.
11:12 a.m. — Small leather wallet lost in Joseph.
12:31 p.m. — Report of commercial fire alarm in rural Enterprise.
1:23 p.m. — Found black-and-white border collie in rural Imnaha.
1:52 p.m. — Report of possible fire in rural Joseph.
3:07 p.m. — Request for public assist in Enterprise.
4:20 p.m. — Public assist in rural Enterprise.
6:13 p.m. — Female golden retriever with a blue metal collar found in Lostine.
10:08 p.m. — Assisted OSP with traffic stop in Enterprise.
10:22 p.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
9:33 a.m. — Online harassment in Wallowa.
12:06 p.m. — Barking dogs in Enterprise.
1:52 p.m. — Two horses loose on Hurricane Creek Road.
2:07 p.m. — Criminal mischief in Joseph.
2:13 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning for speed.
2:59 p.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph; WCSO issued a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign.
6:53 p.m. — Report of loose cow on Eggleson Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.