AUGUST 19
7:15 a.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
2:30 p.m. – Driving complaint in rural Wallowa.
4:23 p.m – Warrant entered for Gerritt James Johnson, 26, of Enterprise for a probation violation with an original charge of delivery of Meth.
4:32 p.m. – Citation issued for illegal parking, blocking an alley, in Enterprise.
7:51 p.m. – Disturbance in rural Joseph.
AUGUST 20
5:02 a.m. – Assault reported in Joseph.
6:34 a.m. – Scam/fraud reported in Enterprise.
11:03 a.m. – Smoke reported southwest of Wallowa Lake.
2:19 p.m. – Harassment in Joseph.
7:35 p.m. – Report of smoke in Joseph.
11:28 p.m. – 911 disturbance complaint in Enterprise.
11:36 p.m. – Noise complaint in Joseph.
AUGUST 21
10:14 a.m. – Ordinance violation in Joseph.
12:13 p.m. – Civil dispute in Wallowa.
1:03 p.m. – Social security scam call reported in Enterprise.
4:53 p.m. – David Dean Killion, 59, of Joseph was arrested on 3 Failure to Appear warrants out of Wallowa County. Original charges Contempt of Court x 2, Possession of a Firearm, additional charge of Contempt of Court. Mr. Killion was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
5:46 p.m. – 911 reporting an assault in Enterprise.
6:30 p.m. – Abandoned motorhome in Enterprise.
AUGUST 22
2:33 p.m. – Assault reported in Enterprise.
4:40 p.m. – Telephonic harassment reported in Enterprise.
5:49 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Brittanie Ryan Cord, 31, of Enterprise on Wallowa County Circuit Court SW Misdemeanor warrant for Probation Violation, original charges of Criminal Mistreatment I x 2, Theft III x 2. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
6:54 p.m. – Dog as public nuisance reported in rural Wallowa.
10:39 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justice Ballentine, 21, of Joseph on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Original charge Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Subject was taken to Enterprise Justice Center and transported to Umatilla.
AUGUST 23
4:31 a.m. – Road debris reported in rural Enterprise.
7:31 a.m. – Report of telephonic harassment in Wallowa.
9:46 a.m. – 911 call reporting trespass in Wallowa.
2:52 p.m. – Single rollover MVA reported in rural Joseph, non injury.
3:17 p.m. – Lost wallet reported in Enterprise.
AUGUST 24
8:37 a.m. – Driving complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:14 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Joseph on USFS 29 Road.
6:50 p.m. – 911 report of overdue motorist in Union County.
9:00 p.m. – 911 reporting domestic in Wallowa.
AUGUST 25
8:50 a.m. – Report of a theft in Enterprise.
8:55 a.m. – Report of a bat attack in rural Lostine.
5:22 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in Enterprise.
