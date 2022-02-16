FEB. 7
7:41 a.m. — Report of suspicious activity in Joseph.
7:57 a.m. — Report of a disturbance in Wallowa.
9:06 a.m. — Possible abandoned vehicle in rural Joseph.
9:08 a.m. — Report of possible animal abuse in rural Joseph; unfounded.
FEB. 8
11:43 a.m. — Harassing text messages received in rural Enterprise.
3:26 p.m. — Injured deer reported in rural Enterprise.
10:04 p.m. — Civil dispute in Joseph.
FEB. 9
8:34 a.m. — Animal call in rural Enterprise.
9:21 a.m. — Enterprise Police Department agency assist in Enterprise.
9:31 a.m. — Motorist assist in rural Lostine.
1:38 p.m. — Telephonic harassment reported in Enterprise.
2:34 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:03 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Joseph.
7:35 p.m. — Disturbance in Joseph.
FEB. 10
8:08 a.m. — Phone scam reported in Joseph.
9:45 a.m. — Theft complaint in rural Joseph.
12:08 p.m. — Vehicle tagged for removal in Joseph.
12:51 p.m. — Theft complaint at Wallowa Lake.
3:10 p.m. — The EPD issued a citation during a traffic stop for driving while suspended and towed the vehicle.
5:37 p.m. — Public assist in rural Joseph.
8:20 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
FEB. 11
11:12 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle reported in rural Joseph.
12:28 p.m. — Mail scam reported in Enterprise.
1:14 p.m. — William G. Rogers was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a parole-violation warrant issued by Wallowa County Community Corrections. He was cited and released.
2:46 p.m. — Found property in Enterprise.
4:02 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa.
4:05 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa.
5:53 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
FEB. 12
12:01 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
2:45 p.m. — Animal complaint in rural Joseph.
8:18 p.m. — Report of a hit-and-run with property damage in Enterprise.
FEB. 13
1:36 a.m. — Welfare check/attempt to locate in Joseph.
5:58 a.m. — Nathaniel Eugene Richcreek, 43, of Eugene, was arrested by the Seaside Police Department on two Wallowa County Circuit Court warrants charging two counts of failure to appear in the second degree, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, resisting arrest and failure to carry/present license. Richcreek was cited and released.
9:30 a.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Wallowa.
10:24 a.m. — Call for single-vehicle, rollover crash in rural Wallowa. Unknown if injury. Crash investigation handled by the Oregon State Police.
3:56 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:38 p.m. — Report of found license plates in Joseph.
