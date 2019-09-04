AUGUST 26
7:45 a.m. – Found wallet in Enterprise turned in to the Sheriff’s office.
1:45 p.m. – Negotiating a bad check reported from Wallowa.
2:23 p.m. – Felony Probation Violation Warrant entered on Michael Brian Sheffield, 24, of Joseph. Original charge of ID Theft.
5:20 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
5:32 p.m. – Theft of services in Joseph.
5:45 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
6:01 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Joseph.
7:15 p.m. – Report of a runaway in Wallowa.
AUGUST 27
2:45 a.m. – Animal call in Joseph.
3:03 a.m. – Theft call in Joseph.
8:19 a.m. – Criminal mischief in Enterprise.
8:37 a.m. – Found property in Joseph.
9:36 a.m. – 911 animal complaint in Enterprise.
1:43 p.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
3:30 p.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Enterprise.
3:32 p.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Enterprise.
AUGUST 28
7:46 a.m. – 911 report of a possible fire.
1:31 p.m. – Dog locked in a hot vehicle in Enterprise.
3:05 p.m. – Fire reported in rural Enterprise.
3:26 p.m. – Accident report in rural Joseph.
7:05 p.m. – Gregory Rex Stephens, 73, of Enterprise was arrested by Pendleton PD on a Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office warrant for Failure to Appear, original charge of Disorderly Conduct. He was lodged at Umatilla County Jail.
7:27 p.m. – 911 report of smoke in the high lakes area.
7:33 p.m. – Suspicious person call in Wallowa.
7:44 p.m. – 911 call for a suspicious vehicle rural Enterprise.
AUGUST 29
12:37 a.m. – 911 vehicle fire rural Joseph.
10:49 a.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise – cited for no operator’s license, no proof of insurance, and cell phone use while driving. Vehicle was impounded.
12:20 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise – vehicle was impounded for no insurance and fail to register.
12:52 p.m. – 911 call reporting dark smoke in rural Enterprise.
2:53 p.m. – Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
6:16 p.m. – 911 non-emergency report of domestic in Enterprise.
6:27 p.m. – Trespass reported in Enterprise.
8:19 p.m. – Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
AUGUST 30
8:28 a.m. – Dog as a public nuisance in Joseph.
8:51 a.m. – Possible game violation reported in rural Joseph.
9:45 a.m. – Animal complaint in Enterprise.
11:57 a.m. – Trespass reported in rural Joseph.
1:09 p.m. – Request for a welfare check in Enterprise.
6:29 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in rural Joseph.
7:57 p.m. – Report of loose cattle on Hwy 82 at Eggleson Lane.
9:07 p.m. – 911 report of a single MVA in rural Joseph.
10:58 p.m. – Noise complaint reported in Joseph.
11:32 p.m. – Suspicious person in Joseph.
AUGUST 31
10:54 a.m. – 911 call reporting fuel leak rural Imnaha.
7:48 p.m. – Public assist in rural Enterprise.
8:04 p.m. – Disturbance reported in Joseph.
8:33 p.m. – Overdue hikers reported in rural Joseph.
9:10 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
10:34 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
SEPTEMBER 1
9:49 a.m. – Report of forest fire in rural Joseph.
11:00 a.m. – Cattle reported out and on private property.
12:01 p.m. – Disturbance in Joseph.
2:06 p.m. – Dog at large complaint in Enterprise.
3:18 p.m. – Trespass reported in Joseph.
5:07 p.m. – Civil issue reported in Joseph.
5:40 p.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
6:12 p.m. – Assault reported in Joseph.
7:27 p.m. – Civil issue reported in Joseph.
