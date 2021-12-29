DEC. 20
5:25 a.m. — Noninjury, multiple-vehicle crash reported in rural Wallowa.
5:56 a.m. — Single-vehicle, injury crash reported in rural Enterprise.
DEC. 21
4:02 a.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
10:32 a.m. — Vehicle slid off road in rural Joseph; noninjury.
10:34 a.m. — Vehicle slid off road in rural Enterprise; noninjury.
12:17 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle reported in rural Wallowa.
2:05 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
2:25 p.m. — Public assist requested in rural Lostine.
6:43 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise; referred to Oregon State Police.
DEC. 22
8:45 a.m. — Injured fawn reported in Enterprise.
8:46 a.m. — Possible game violation reported in rural Joseph.
9:33 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
10:31 a.m. — Stephen Austin, 20, of Joseph, was arrested by Wallowa County Community Corrections on a charge of probation violation. Original charge was contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor. Transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
11:57 a.m. — Disabled vehicle on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise. Flat tire; motorist/traffic assist by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
12:48 p.m. — Report of theft of services in Enterprise.
4:38 p.m. — Public assist requested in Joseph.
4:45 p.m. — Lost items reported in Enterprise.
5:04 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
6:41 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Wallowa County.
DEC. 23
8:40 a.m. — Public assist requested in Enterprise.
9:16 a.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
12:36 p.m. — Agency assist requested in Enterprise.
1:13 p.m. — Home visit performed in Joseph.
1:36 p.m. — Request for lockout assist in Joseph.
2:28 p.m. — Request for lockout assist in Enterprise.
2:38 p.m. — Report of hazardous road conditions on Hurricane Creek Road.
8:34 p.m. — Disturbance in rural Enterprise.
DEC. 24
12:28 a.m. — Single vehicle slide-off in rural Joseph.
7:28 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:51 a.m. — Noninjury hit-and-run reported in Joseph.
11:20 a.m. — Animal stuck in fence reported in Enterprise.
12:45 p.m. — Request for public assist in Enterprise.
3:46 p.m. — WCSO recovered a stolen vehicle in Wallowa.
7:08 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
DEC. 25
9 a.m. — Animal report in rural Enterprise.
2:14 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
3:32 p.m. — Multiple calls including a 911 call reporting a noninjury vehicle vs. deer crash in rural Joseph.
5:08 p.m. — Dog bite accident reported in Enterprise.
5:33 p.m. — Ronald Patrick Doyle, 66, of Springfield, was arrested in Lane County on a Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant on a charge of failure to appear. Original charges include menacing, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
7:27 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
7:41 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
DEC. 26
10:05 a.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise.
11:17 a.m. — Public assist in rural Joseph.
1:12 p.m. — Report of possibly abandoned vehicle in Wallowa.
2:14 p.m. — Found calf in rural Joseph.
4:38 p.m. — Overdue cross-country skiers reported at Wallowa Lake. Subjects returned safely.
