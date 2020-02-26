FEBRUARY 17
11:16 a.m. – 911 report of a domestic in Joseph.
3:51 p.m. – Reported sex crime in Enterprise.
5:26 p.m. – 911 call for a truck that struck a deer in rural Wallowa.
8:00 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in rural Joseph.
FEBRUARY 18
9:56 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
4:59 p.m. – Loose horses on Alder Slope in rural Enterprise.
FEBRUARY 19
9:22 a.m. – Report of truck stolen out of Enterprise.
FEBRUARY 20
7:58 a.m. – Traffic stop rural Wallowa, vehicle impounded due to unlicensed driver.
12:41 p.m. – 911 call reporting a No Contact Order violation in Enterprise.
3:44 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Wallowa.
7:01 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in rural Joseph.
9:54 p.m. – 911 domestic reported in rural Joseph.
FEBRUARY 21
12:22 p.m. – Harassment reported in Lostine.
5:33 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
7:40 p.m. – Domestic reported in Enterprise.
FEBRUARY 22
12:51 a.m. – 911 reporting a domestic. Noah Levon Delury, 22, of Enterprise was arrested by Enterprise Police on charges of DUI and Assault IV. Subject was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
2:35 a.m. – 911 call for a single MVA in rural Joseph.
6:11 a.m. – 911 call reporting a flue fire in Joseph.
1:52 p.m. – 911 request for law enforcement. Death investigation in Wallowa.
3:36 p.m. – Road hazard reported on the Dug Bar Road.
6:15 p.m. – Road hazard reported on Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa.
6:19 p.m. – 911 request for a welfare check in Enterprise.
7:19 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
FEBRUARY 23
1:21 p.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Lostine.
1:45 p.m. – Report of a flue fire in rural Enterprise.
3:10 p.m. – Road hazard reported on Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa.
3:24 p.m. – 911 domestic reported in Enterprise.
5:54 p.m. – 911 report of injured deer on Hwy 82 in rural Enterprise.
7:16 p.m. – Violation of a Court Stalking Order reported in Wallowa.
