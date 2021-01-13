JAN. 4
12:28 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
2:11 p.m. – Road hazard in rural Joseph.
4:33 p.m. – Oregon State Police arrested Zachery R. Smith, 25, of Enterprise, in Baker City on a Wallowa County Community Corrections order of arrest and detainer for probation violation. Original charge strangulation. He was cited to appear in Baker County Circuit Court and released.
6:39 p.m. – 911 call reporting a trespass in Wallowa.
7:53 p.m. – Possible road hazard in rural Enterprise. Wallowa County Road Department handling.
JAN. 5
8:14 a.m. – Road hazard in Enterprise.
9:06 a.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
9:27 a.m. – Theft reported in rural Enterprise.
11:49 a.m. – 911 call reporting a possible intoxicated driver in Enterprise. The Enterprise Police Department arrested Clayton Owen Meyer, 34, of Denver, Colorado, for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Meyer was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail.
12:29 p.m. – The Enterprise Police Department arrested Sydne Presten Lee Baltzell, 22, of Baker City on an Ada County, Idaho, warrant for possession of marijuana. Baltzell was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail.
12:29 p.m. – The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kody Allen McManus, 24, of Richmond, for possession of restricted firearm and probation violation. Original charge driving while suspended. He was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail.
12:29 p.m. – The Enterprise Police Department cited Kody Allen McManus, 24, of Richmond, for DUII and reckless endangering.
1:15 p.m. – Report of a burglary in Enterprise.
4:04 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:26 p.m. – 911 report of stolen vehicle in Enterprise. Civil dispute.
JAN. 6
2:49 a.m. – Report of disturbance in rural Enterprise.
10:39 a.m. – Welfare check requested in Joseph.
11:45 a.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Wallowa.
1:44 p.m. – Public assist in rural Joseph.
5:32 p.m. – Civil dispute in rural Lostine.
6:34 p.m. – 911 trespass complaint in Wallowa.
8:05 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
10:37 p.m. – 911 report of suspicious person in Lostine.
JAN. 7
11:56 a.m. – Complaint regarding an animal in Enterprise.
12:18 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Benjamin Mota, 51, of Eugene, for failure to appear. Original charge was driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and failure to carry/present license.
2:31 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
2:40 p.m. – 911 report of a noninjury traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
3:37 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Nehemiah Joseph Eckel, 39, of Wallowa, for failure to appear. Original charge was trespass in the second degree.
4:28 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in rural Joseph.
5:33 p.m. – 911 report of a bonfire in Enterprise.
7:26 p.m. – Report of suspicious circumstances in Joseph.
JAN. 8
5:05 a.m. – Report of a single-vehicle crash in Flora.
9:41 a.m. – Trespass reported in rural Joseph.
10:21 a.m. – Nonemergency 911 for civil dispute in Enterprise.
11:09 a.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
11:25 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in rural Wallowa.
4:37 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
4:47 p.m. – Report of criminal mischief in rural Joseph.
7:09 p.m. – Public assist with vehicle lockout in Joseph.
9:08 p.m. – Agency assist in rural Wallowa with Oregon State Police.
JAN. 9
10:38 a.m. – 911 reporting a burglary in rural Joseph.
12:04 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
1:51 p.m. – Burglary reported in rural Joseph.
3:30 p.m. – The Oregon State Police arrested Noah Levon DeLury, 23, of Enterprise, on a Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant for probation violation. Original charge strangulation. Delury was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
4:23 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the OSP in Enterprise.
11:18 p.m. – Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
JAN. 10
12:43 a.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kristen Renee Ruckdashel, 47, of Enterprise, for driving under the influence. Ruckdashel was released to sober third party.
11:54 a.m. – Report of a bison out on Highway 3. Owner was advised.
12:38 p.m. – Theft reported in Wallowa.
2:43 p.m. – Report of theft in rural Enterprise.
4:23 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
9:32 p.m. – 911 report of a disturbance in Wallowa.
