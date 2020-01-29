JANUARY 20
12:01 a.m. — COJ patrol.
10:07 a.m. — 911 disturbance in rural Wallowa.
10:33 a.m. — 911 report of a possible fire rural Joseph.
JANUARY 21
8:33 a.m. — 911 request for officer in Enterprise.
9:24 a.m. — Theft report in Wallowa.
12:08 p.m. — Levi Westly Fine, 25, of La Grande was arrested on a probation violation warrant. Arrested by La Grande OSP.
12:11 p.m. — Entered a probation detainer warrant on Shiloh Kane Dickenson, 35, of Wallowa. Original charge fail to register as a sex offender.
1:23 p.m. — Welfare check in rural Enterprise.
1:23 p.m. — 911 call for a possible intoxicated driver in Enterprise.
4:00 p.m. — Possible sex abuse.
JANUARY 22
8:12 a.m. — Road hazard reported in Joseph.
1:52 p.m. — Animal complaint.
2:27 p.m. — Aggressive dog complaint in Joseph.
JANUARY 23
9:36 p.m. — Welfare check in Joseph.
10:15 a.m. — 911 for public assist in Enterprise.
10:44 a.m. — Report of a hit and run in Enterprise.
2:03 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Wallowa.
6:08 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise — citation for no insurance, illegal display of plate, operating without required lights. Vehicle was impounded.
10:21 p.m. — Public assist with disabled vehicle in Enterprise.
JANUARY 24
2:32 a.m. — Animal call in rural Wallowa.
6:09 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
7:31 a.m. — Report of a domestic in rural Enterprise.
11:20 a.m. — 911 reporting a road hazard on Highway 3, rural Flora.
12:20 p.m. — Theft in Wallowa.
3:30 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brent A. Quinby, 44, of Wallowa for violation court stalking protection order. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
8:51 p.m. — 911 report of loose cattle on Highway 82 in Lostine.
9:44 p.m. — Trespass complaint in rural Enterprise.
10:46 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Lostine.
JANUARY 25
1:12 a.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
8:04 a.m. — 911 report of a missing hiker from Wallowa. Hiker was heard from and was fine.
9:32 a.m. — Search and Rescue incident in rural Joseph.
1:48 p.m. — Dog at large in Enterprise.
5:45 p.m. — 911 call reporting a road hazard on Highway 82 in Minam.
11:12 p.m. — 911 call requesting assistance with a juvenile in Joseph.
