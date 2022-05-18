MAY 9
8:33 a.m. — Found property near Minam.
10:43 a.m. — Kristion W. Owen, 22, of Elgin, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on a failure to appear warrant issued by Union County. He was transported to the Union County Jail.
4:07 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
5:29 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
10:39 p.m. — Medical pendant alarm activation in Lostine.
MAY 10
1:04 a.m. — Report of suspicious activity in Enterprise.
8:35 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
12:39 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
1:58 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle tagged for removal in Enterprise.
4:31 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
8:07 p.m. — Report of commercial security alarm activation in Enterprise.
8:17 p.m. — Report of loose cows in Joseph.
MAY 11
12:38 p.m. — Report of vandalism in Enterprise.
1:51 p.m. — Report of harassment in Enterprise.
2:42 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
6:42 p.m. — Request for lockout assistance in Joseph.
MAY 12
7:03 a.m. — Report of loose cattle in rural Joseph.
8:34 a.m. — Commercial burglary alarm activation in Joseph.
10:15 a.m. — Agency assist in rural Wallowa.
Noon — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
1:21 p.m. — Report of criminal mischief in Wallowa.
4:06 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
4:38 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
MAY 13
4:33 a.m. — Welfare check in Joseph.
10:51 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
1:20 a.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa; The EPD issued citation.
2:45 p.m. — Dog bite reported in Joseph.
5:35 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Lostine.
7:31 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Wallowa.
7:44 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
8:33 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Lostine; warning for equipment violation.
MAY 14
9:16 a.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
10:03 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
11:08 a.m. — Civil issue reported in rural Lostine.
3:36 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued warning.
4:06 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Joseph on Highway 82.
4:34 p.m. — Scam reported in Enterprise.
6:40 p.m. — Public assist requested in Enterprise.
8:04 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
8:47 p.m. — Joseph Everett Robb, 21, of La Grande was arrested in Union County on a Wallowa County Community Corrections detainer for probation violation. The original charge was supplying alcohol.
MAY 15
9:22 a.m. — Civil dispute reported in rural Wallowa.
10:45 a.m. — Single-vehicle rollover reported in rural Lostine.
11:44 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Joseph.
3:54 p.m. — Dog as public nuisance reported in Enterprise.
4:23 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
5:52 p.m. — Cynthia Jo Nohr, 62, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Nohr was released to a sober third party. The vehicle was towed.
7:02 p.m. — Attempt to locate an overdue motorist was requested in rural Flora.
7:05 p.m. — Report of domestic disturbance in Joseph.
8:24 p.m. — Report of possible restraining order violation in Enterprise.
8:42 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
9:49 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
