SEPTEMBER 24
12:23 a.m. – 911 call for a theft in Enterprise.
6:14 a.m. – 911 reporting deer that needs dispatched.
6:38 a.m. – Agency assist with Harney County for SAR.
9:23 a.m. – Drug offense in Enterprise.
10:58 a.m. Dog on the hwy. in Enterprise.
12:04 p.m. – Animal complaint in Enterprise.
12:20 p.m. – Burglary in Enterprise.
2:07 p.m. – Burglary in rural Wallowa.
4:33 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
5:39 p.m. – Sex crime in Enterprise.
6:38 p.m. – SAR call for north Wallowa County. Unfounded.
8:13 p.m. – Marvin Curtis Grigsby, 55, of La Grande was arrested by EPD on a Union County detainer for probation violation. Subject was transported to Union County.
8:40 p.m. – Suicidal subject in Deschutes County.
11:21 p.m. – 911 call to report a suspicious person in Enterprise.
SEPTEMBER 25
8:10 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
12:07 p.m. – Animal welfare check in Joseph.
12:33 p.m. – Running radar information.
3:22 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
4:54 p.m. – David Frederic Staigle, 44, of Joseph turned himself in at the Wallowa County Justice Center for a Felony Warrant. Original charges of Assault 2, 4 counts of Assault 4, and 4 counts of Harassment. He was held at the Wallowa County Justice Center where he posted bail and was released.
8:22 p.m. – Ryan Eugene Coles, 39, of Wallowa was arrested by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on violation of no contact order and restraining order. Subject was held at the Justice Center and transported to Umatilla County Jail.
8:57 p.m. – Request for welfare check in rural Enterprise.
SEPTEMBER 26
1:12 p.m. – Suspicious activity reported in Joseph.
4:32 p.m. – 911 driving complaint in rural Wallowa.
10:03 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan E. Coles, 39, of Wallowa for Violation of Restraining Order. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
SEPTEMBER 27
7:31 a.m. – Civil dispute reported in Wallowa.
7:40 a.m. – Trespass complaint in Wallowa.
9:13 a.m. – Loose dogs in Imnaha.
12:36 p.m. – Complaint of Forgery I in Joseph.
4:54 p.m. – Report of an erratic driver at Wallowa Lake.
5:13 p.m. – 911 report of loose cattle on Hwy 3.
5:37 p.m. – Report of hit and run vehicle damage in Enterprise.
6:11 p.m. – 911 report of a possible drunk driver in rural Wallowa.
6:15 p.m. – Custody dispute reported in Wallowa.
7:11 p.m. – Road hazard reported on Hwy 82 in rural Lostine. ODOT advised.
7:46 p.m. – 911 report of single MVA non injury in rural Joseph.
10:13 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Taylor J. McEnroe, 27, of Haines for DUII. He was cited and released to a third party.
SEPTEMBER 28
3:49 p.m. – Possible game violation reported in Troy.
4:14 p.m. – 911 report on game violation in rural Lostine.
9:34 p.m. – Report of propane odor at commercial building in Joseph.
SEPTEMBER 29
8:09 a.m. – Calf shot in rural Joseph.
10:03 a.m. – Cow stuck in a cattle guard in rural Joseph.
10:59 a.m. – Wolf kill reported on Smith Mountain.
3:57 p.m. – Controlled burn reported in Wallowa.
4:05 p.m. – Noise complaint in Joseph.
6:34 p.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
6:43 p.m. – Missing person reported in Umatilla County.
6:53 p.m. – Report of game violation in rural Enterprise.
9:06 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in Enterprise.
