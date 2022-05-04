APRIL 25
12:12 a.m. — Report of probation violation in Clackamas County.
12:45 a.m. — Report of overdue motorist out of Joseph; search and rescue located the overdue persons and they are safe.
4:21 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in rural Lostine.
4:30 p.m. — Report of fire in Enterprise.
4:32 p.m. — Jonathan David Manire, 54, of Salem, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on a Wallowa County Community Corrections detainer for a charge of probation violation; original charge of eluding police. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:33 p.m. — Report of possible predator depredation in rural Enterprise.
6:12 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
APRIL 26
10:30 a.m. — Report of noninjury traffic crash in Joseph.
10:37 a.m. — Animal complaint in Wallowa.
11:16 a.m. — Request for welfare check in Wallowa.
12:05 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
3:50 p.m. — Assault reported in Enterprise.
5:16 p.m. — Civil dispute in Lostine.
APRIL 27
9:06 a.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.
11:52 a.m. — Transfer from Idaho County, Idaho; public assist for disabled motorist near Buckhorn Lookout.
4:05 p.m. — Found property in Enterprise.
4:30 p.m. — Report of abandoned vehicle(s) in Enterprise.
6:39 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
8:56 p.m. — Report of two overdue motorists in rural Joseph; search and rescue activated. Motorists were recovered safe and sound.
APRIL 28
8:24 a.m. — Report of power outage in Enterprise.
10:48 a.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise.
11:09 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued citation and vehicle towed for no insurance.
1:04 p.m. — Loose horses reported in rural Enterprise; owner located.
4:14 p.m. — Public assist in rural Joseph.
4:55 p.m. — Animal report in Enterprise.
8:34 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for no tail lights.
APRIL 29
8:26 a.m. — Report of possible probation violation in Enterprise.
8:29 a.m. — Report of a suspicious vehicle in rural Wallowa.
8:34 a.m. — Theft complaint in the Snake River area.
9:34 a.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.
1:20 p.m. — Records request in Enterprise.
1:32 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
1:53 p.m. — Report of single-vehicle, injury crash in rural Lostine.
3:08 p.m. — Report of burglary in rural Joseph.
4:01 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a citation and had the vehicle towed for no insurance.
4:15 p.m. — Johnny Duane Sabey, 60, of Wallowa, was arrested by the EPD for providing false information to a police officer. Sabey was cited and released.
5:43 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a citation and towed the vehicle for driving uninsured.
6:46 p.m. — Report of loose dog in rural Wallowa.
7:41 p.m. — Report of found dog in rural Joseph.
8:37 p.m. — Report of a disturbance in Joseph.
10:39 p.m. — Report of dead deer on Highway 82 just west of Lostine.
APRIL 30
3:04 a.m. — Report of motorist hitting a cow on Highway 82, between mileposts 66 and 67. Noninjury accident; owner of cow moved the cow off the roadway. Vehicle was able to be moved off the roadway under its own power. Medical and fire were not dispatched.
7:25 a.m. — Loose horses reported in Lostine.
8:22 a.m. — Dog complaint in Wallowa.
8:36 a.m. — Found brown/white stock dog in rural Joseph on Highway 82.
8:50 a.m. — Traffic complaint on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
10:46 a.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
11:33 a.m. — First-degree theft reported in Enterprise.
11:51 a.m. — Wolf depredation reported near Crow Creek in rural Enterprise.
1:36 p.m. — Assault reported in Enterprise.
1:42 p.m. — Public assist with lockout in rural Enterprise.
4:33 p.m. — Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
7:25 p.m. — Lost wallet found in Enterprise; returned to owner.
MAY 1
9:07 a.m. — Civil dispute reported in Wallowa.
11:30 a.m. — Lost cellphone in Enterprise.
2:17 p.m. — Harassment reported in Joseph.
