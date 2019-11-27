NOVEMBER 18
9:08 a.m. – Possible animal abuse in rural Joseph.
9:44 a.m. – Public assist call in Joseph.
12:01 p.m – Public assist in Wallowa.
1:28 p.m. – Burglary reported in Wallowa.
2:04 p.m. – 911 public assist in Wallowa.
3:17 p.m. – 911 call for assistance in Wallowa.
4:07 p.m. – Dog complaint in Joseph.
4:22 pm. – Animal complaint in Joseph.
4:29 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
7:30 p.m. – Report of a traffic crash in rural Troy.
NOVEMBER 19
7:19 a.m. – Dogs at large in Joseph.
9:50 a.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
10:17 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle in Joseph.
10:49 a.m. – Entered a Restricted Warrant on Steven Christopher Rowse, 67, of Walla Walla, WA for Diversion Violation. Original charge Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver.
11:48 a.m. – 911 disturbance in Wallowa.
2:52 p.m. – Trespass complaint in Imnaha.
3:52 p.m. – Warrant issued for Shiloh Kane Dickenson, 35, of Wallowa for Probation Violation with original charge of Fail to Register as a Sex Offender.
4:00 p.m. – Statewide felony warrant entered on Cheryl Dennis Furr, 59, of Pullman, WA for Failure to Appear on a Criminal Citation.
4:58 p.m. – Statewide misdemeanor warrant entered on Albert Edward Luther, 51, of Enterprise for Probation Violation, original charge Contempt of Court.
NOVEMBER 20
5:52 a.m. – Harassment calls reported from Wallowa.
8:57 a.m. – Cat reported on top of a power pole, Enterprise.
10:09 a.m. – Harassment complaint in Enterprise.
1:22 p.m. – 911 reporting mule out in rural Enterprise.
3:29 p.m. – 911 call for a traffic complaint in rural Lostine.
3:44 p.m. – 911 call for a traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:04 p.m. – Report of suspicious circumstances in Joseph.
5:35 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in rural Wallowa
6:34 p.m. – 911 call for a disturbance in rural Enterprise.
7:06 p.m. – Public assist requested in Joseph.
NOVEMBER 21
5:26 a.m. – 911 reporting keys locked in vehicle.
1:26 p.m. – Trespass complaint from rural Enterprise.
1:39 p.m. – Information of funds being taken from SSI check from Joseph.
2:15 p.m. – Dog barking complaint in Enterprise.
5:03 p.m. – Report of lost hikers in rural Joseph. Subject located.
11:13 p.m. – 911 call reporting loose horses in rural Enterprise.
NOVEMBER 22
9:45 a.m. – Civil complaint in Joseph.
10:54 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
4:08 p.m. – Civil issue reported in Enterprise.
5:01 p.m. – Noise complaint in Joseph.
6:27 p.m. – Trespass complaint in Wallowa.
9:36 p.m. – Welfare check request in Joseph.
10:28 p.m. – Violation of release agreement reported in Wallowa.
11:15 p.m. – 911 call reporting single MVA vs deer in rural Lostine.
NOVEMBER 23
12:34 p.m. – Criminal trespass in Joseph.
2:53 p.m. – Burglary reported in Joseph.
3:25 p.m. – Attempt to locate, Enterprise.
3:32 p.m. – An attempt to locate subject in Enterprise.
3:37 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gerritt J. Johnson, 27, of Enterprise on a Statewide Felony Parole Violation Warrant issued by Wallowa County Community Corrections. Original charge Delivery of Methamphetamine. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
3:50 p.m. – 911 call reporting smoke in rural Enterprise.
4:40 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Heather R. Stafford, 33, of Enterprise on a Statewide Felony Parole Violation Warrant issued by Wallowa County Community Corrections. Original charge Aggravated ID Theft. She was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
5:07 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
6:34 p.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
6:38 p.m. – Telephonic harassment complaint in Enterprise.
9:20 p.m. – Civil issue reported in Joseph.
NOVEMBER 24
9:17 a.m. – Runaway out of Enterprise. Located.
4:26 p.m. – 911 call reporting smoke in rural Enterprise.
7:36 p.m. – 911 report of a buck attempting to gore a person in Lostine.
10:21 p.m. – 911 request for an Officer in Enterprise.
