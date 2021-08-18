AUG. 9
8:19 a.m. — Dog as a public nuisance report in Joseph.
9:48 a.m. — Found brown border collie in rural Joseph.
11:31 a.m. — Lost female black/white border collie mix in rural Lostine.
12:07 p.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.
1:30 p.m. — A traffic complaint in Enterprise. Referred to Oregon State Police.
2:08 p.m. — Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
2:27 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise. Vehicle towed for no insurance.
4:00 p.m. — Dog found on the USFS 3900 road in rural Joseph.
4:27 p.m. — Agency assist near Wallowa Lake.
6:54 p.m. — Lost black Labrador retriever in Enterprise.
AUG. 10
10:30 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
1:09 p.m. — Report of an ill hiker in rural Joseph.
1:39 p.m. — Report of a theft in Imnaha.
3:09 p.m. — Report of possible scam/fraud calls in Enterprise.
3:26 p.m. — Scam/fraud reported in Enterprise.
3:37 p.m. — Found female tabby cat with short hair and shaved spot in Enterprise.
4:04 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
7:42 p.m. — Disturbance reported in rural Lostine.
8:55 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Wallowa.
9:46 p.m. — Report of dogs out on Highway 82 in rural Lostine.
AUG. 11
5:23 a.m. — Report of fire alarm activation in Enterprise.
10:45 a.m. — Report of vandalism in Wallowa.
11:10 a.m. — Suspicious person in Enterprise.
1:09 p.m. — Loose black calf in rural Joseph.
1:38 p.m. — Report of telephonic harassment in rural Joseph.
2:57 p.m. — Report of a lost black iPhone at Wallowa Lake.
4:11 p.m. — Report of missing person near Wallowa Lake. Located and safe.
9:30 p.m. — Report of disturbance in Lostine.
AUG. 12
7:30 a.m. — Report of dog as a public nuisance in rural Joseph.
12:50 p.m. — Trespass complaint in Lostine.
1:33 p.m. — Report of dog as a public nuisance in Joseph.
1:42 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Lostine.
1:50 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Wallowa.
3:14 p.m. — Parking complaint in Joseph.
4:50 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle reported in rural Joseph.
5:27 p.m. — Traffic complaint near Wallowa Lake.
7:10 p.m. — Robert Lee McCollum, 54, of Phoenix, Oregon, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on warrants issued out of Jackson County. Original charges include attempting to elude a peace officer vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, interference with a peace officer, reckless driving and probation violation.
8:21 p.m. — Cows reported out on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
8:29 p.m. — Welfare check in rural Joseph.
8:52 p.m. — Wallowa County Search and Rescue responded to a GPS/satellite device activation for an ill hiker in rural Lostine.
11:33 p.m. — Report of dog bite incident in Enterprise.
11:43 p.m. — Suspicious circumstance reported in Enterprise.
AUG. 13
4:55 a.m. — Traffic crash reported in rural Elgin.
7:08 a.m. — Public assist in rural Enterprise.
9:10 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Wallowa.
9:43 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
10:11 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in rural Wallowa.
10:48 a.m. — Report of a traffic crash in rural Lostine.
12:16 p.m. — Report of a disturbance at Wallowa Lake.
2:02 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
5:31 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
6:51 p.m. — Suspicious person reported at Wallowa Lake.
7:40 p.m. — Suspicious item reported in Enterprise.
8:51 p.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
9:24 p.m. — Report of vandalism in Enterprise.
9:54 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in rural Enterprise.
AUG. 14
1:29 a.m. — Report of animal near Wallowa Lake.
11:01 a.m. — WCSAR responded to a GPS/satellite device activation for an injured hiker in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
11:33 a.m. — Report of a disabled motorist/road hazard in rural Wallowa.
12:33 p.m. — Public assist in Wallowa.
2:29 p.m. — Report of a disturbance in Lostine.
3:24 p.m. — Agency assist in Lostine.
6:57 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
7:15 p.m. — Attempt to locate in Lostine.
9:38 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
9:52 p.m. — Nathan Scott Eckel, 23, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office on a Wallowa County warrant for probation violation. Original charge of second-degree sexual abuse.
10:01 p.m. — Public assist requested in Joseph.
10:53 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
AUG. 15
1:07 a.m. — Motorist assist in Enterprise.
1:07 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
7:43 a.m. — Attempt to locate in Enterprise.
10:48 a.m. — Attempt to locate in Enterprise.
11:50 a.m. — Calls requesting a welfare check in rural Joseph.
3:01 p.m. — Request for public assist in Enterprise.
4:20 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Lostine.
5:42 p.m. — Public assist with lockout at Wallowa Lake.
6:28 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
8:07 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Joseph.
9:10 p.m. — Dog bite incident reported in Enterprise.
