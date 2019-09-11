SEPTEMBER 2
8:49 a.m. – 911 for combine fire in rural Lostine.
11:11 a.m. – Public assistance requested. Refused law enforcement assistance.
12:47 p.m. – ATV accident in rural Joseph.
1:07 p.m. – David Dean Killion, 59, of Joseph was arrested for Violation of Release agreement. Cited and released.
9:45 p.m. – Runaway juvenile reported from Wallowa.
10:12 p.m. – 911 call for verbal domestic in Enterprise. Arrested for resisting arrest, Joshua Michael Black, 38, from Enterprise. Subject was cited and released.
SEPTEMBER 3
8:21 a.m. – Theft in rural Lostine.
10:51 a.m. – City Ordinance Offense in Enterprise.
2:52 p.m. – 911 call reporting a fire in rural Joseph.
6:12 p.m. – Noise complaint in rural Enterprise.
7:40 p.m. – 911 welfare check in Enterprise.
8:23 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
SEPTEMBER 4
5:32 a.m. – Road hazard, a dead elk on Hwy 82 MP 43.
9:57 a.m. – Complaint of dog chasing cat in Enterprise.
12:53 p.m. – Residential burglary alarm in Enterprise.
1:03 p.m. – Drug offense in Joseph.
3:20 p.m. – Road hazard reported in Wallowa.
4:34 p.m. – Warrant issued for David Dean Killion, 59, of Joseph for Criminal Driving while suspended or revoked.
4:37 p.m. – Warrant issued for David Dean Killion, 59, of Joseph for contempt of court x 3.
4:42 p.m. – Warrant issued for David Dean Killion, 59, of Joseph for Contempt of Court x 2.
4:46 p.m. – Warrant issued for David Dean Killion, 59, of Joseph for Contempt of Court.
4:49 p.m. – Warrant issued for David Dean Killion, 59, of Joseph for Contempt of Court.
4:52 p.m. – Warrant issued for David Dean Killion, 59, of Joseph for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
4:59 p.m. – Warrant issued for David Dean Killion, 59, of Joseph for Contempt of Court.
5:06 p.m. – Order of arrest and detention warrant issued for Patrick Angelo Maroney, 60, of Joseph for Probation Violation with an original charge of Menacing.
5:48 p.m. – David Dean Killion, 59, of Joseph was arrested on seven warrants for charges of Contempt of Court x 8, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Driving while Suspended or Revoked. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
SEPTEMBER 5
10:24 a.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
12:27 p.m. – Report of a suicidal subject in rural Wallowa County.
4:05 p.m. – Residential panic alarm in rural Enterprise.
5:26 p.m. – Road hazard reported in Joseph.
6:06 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:17 p.m. – Road hazard in rural Joseph.
11:02 p.m. – Report of smoke in Lostine. Unfounded.
SEPTEMBER 6
7:37 a.m. – Report of littering in rural Lostine.
9:41 a.m. – Report of lost property in Enterprise.
11:33 a.m. – Report of possible trespassing in rural Enterprise.
3:28 p.m. – Overdue hiker in rural Joseph. Located.
3:32 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Errol Glenn Sherod, 57, of Enterprise for Parole Violation and Possession of Meth.
3:45 p.m. – Road washout reported in rural Imnaha.
3:47 p.m. – Report of a rockslide in rural Joseph.
4:33 p.m. – 911 call report of a lightning strike fire in rural Lostine.
4:43 p.m. – Request for a welfare check in Enterprise.
6:17 p.m. – Patrick Angelo Maroney, 60, of Enterprise was arrested on a Probation Violation with an original charge of Menacing. He was held at the Wallowa County Justice Center until transported to Umatilla County Jail.
6:32 p.m. – Eric Michael Landowski, 50, of Joseph was arrested on a bench warrant with an original charge of Theft. He was held at the Wallowa County Justice Center until transported to Umatilla County Jail.
7:27 p.m. – Disturbance in Wallowa.
7:41 p.m. – Report of a lightning strike in Hells Canyon.
SEPTEMBER 7
8:10 a.m. – Suspicious vehicles reported in rural Lostine.
3:19 p.m. – Aggressive doe reported in Wallowa.
5:40 p.m. – Disorderly male at Wallowa Lake.
9:13 p.m. – 911 call for sparks from a transformer in Wallowa.
SEPTEMBER 8
7:09 a.m. – 911 call for dogs chasing livestock rural Lostine.
9:52 a.m. – Found wallet in Enterprise.
5:58 p.m. – Marvin Curtis Grigsby, 55, of Joseph was arrested for Probation Violation and transported to Union County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.