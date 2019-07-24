JULY 15
7:38 a.m. – Welfare check requested on the west side of Wallowa Lake.
10:22 a.m. – Lost dry bag, black in color, containing shoes, clothes and toiletries.
9:13 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Joseph.
9:45 p.m. – Theft complaint in Enterprise.
11:01 p.m. – 911 call for disturbance in Enterprise.
JULY 16
8:42 a.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
8:47 a.m. – Controlled burn in rural Enterprise.
9:29 a.m. – Hit and run at Wallowa Lake State Park.
1:48 p.m. – Hit and run reported in Enterprise.
2:54 p.m. – 911 call in rural Joseph.
5:00 p.m. – 911 call for a loose border collie in rural Enterprise.
5:28 p.m. – Driving complaint in Enterprise.
JULY 17
9:17 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle in Enterprise.
1:00 p.m. – Hit and run with vehicle damage reported from Joseph that happened in Enterprise.
1:15 p.m. – Theft reported in Wallowa.
8:23 p.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
11:35 p.m. – Missing person call in Enterprise. Located.
JULY 18
8:27 a.m. – Welfare check requested in Lostine.
1:08 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle in Joseph.
JULY 19
6:30 a.m. – 911 call reporting a driving complaint in rural Wallowa.
6:36 a.m. – 911 call reporting a road hazard on Highway 82 – rural Wallowa.
7:42 a.m. – 911 call reporting a single vehicle accident with injuries in rural Enterprise.
9:34 a.m. – Civil dispute reported in rural Enterprise.
11:07 a.m. – Non injury motor vehicle crash rural Enterprise.
11:44 a.m. – EPD recovered stolen property in Enterprise.
2:18 p.m. – Report of a black cow out on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
2:36 p.m. – Report of a disturbance in Enterprise.
8:13 p.m. – 911 call for assault in Joseph.
8:32 p.m. – Dog abuse report from Joseph.
10:09 p.m. – 911 call reporting disorderly subject rural Joseph.
JULY 20
2:29 a.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Erik Mathew Hogg, 23, of Enterprise. Charge DUII. He was cited and released.
8:07 a.m. – 911 call reporting a structure fire in rural Wallowa.
10:16 a.m. – Report of a domestic in Enterprise. EPD arrested Wacey Jewell Seufer, 29, of Enterprise for Assault IV. He was cited and released.
11:14 a.m. – Report of lost property in Wallowa County.
2:45 p.m. – Animal complaint rural Joseph.
3:05 p.m. – Report of stolen/lost items in rural Wallowa.
6:52 p.m. – 911 call for glider accident East Moraine.
7:58 p.m. – Possible intoxicated driver call in rural Joseph. Unfounded.
9:12 p.m. – Controlled burn in Enterprise.
JULY 21
3:27 p.m. – 911 report traffic complaint in rural Lostine.
5:11 p.m. – 911 reporting assault at Wallowa Lake.
