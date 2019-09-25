SEPTEMBER 9
7:39 a.m. – Traffic complaint entering Lostine.
7:48 a.m. – 911 reporting road hazard in rural Enterprise, tree across the road.
1:17 p.m. – 911 for car fire in Lostine.
3:54 p.m. – Dog complaint in Joseph.
SEPTEMBER 10
1:38 a.m. – Theft complaint in Joseph.
6:50 a.m. – Cow out on Hwy 82 & Eggleson Rd.
7:26 a.m. – Fire reported in the Snake River unit.
7:56 p.m. – Gerritt James Johnson, 26, of Enterprise was arrested on a warrant for probation violation by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Original charge Delivery of Meth. Subject was transported to Umatilla County.
11:21 p.m. – 911 call for traffic accident in rural Lostine.
SEPTEMBER 11
10:37 a.m. – 911 traffic crash in Minam Canyon.
10:49 a.m. – Animal complaint from rural Joseph.
5:28 p.m. – 911 for public assist in rural Joseph.
6:04 p.m. – Dogs chasing cattle in rural Lostine.
9:45 p.m. – 911 call for theft complaint in Wallowa.
10:30 p.m. – Welfare check request in Wallowa.
SEPTEMBER 12
8:59 a.m. – 911 welfare check requested in Enterprise.
10:42 a.m. – Controlled burn, rural Wallowa.
3:53 p.m. – Suspicious person reported in rural Enterprise.
6:49 p.m. – 911 report of residential fire in rural Joseph.
SEPTEMBER 13
10:30 a.m. – Dogs at large in rural Joseph.
3:05 p.m. – 911 reporting grass fire in rural Lostine.
4:55 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise. Vehicle impounded for expired registration and no insurance.
SEPTEMBER 14
5:13 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise. Citation for improper display of plates and no insurance. Vehicle impounded.
6:10 p.m. – 911 report of non injury single MVA on Hwy 3 in rural Enterprise.
7:07 p.m. – 911 requesting medical in Chesnimnus area.
8:42 p.m. – Report of vehicle vs bear on Hwy 351 Wallowa Lake.
SEPTEMBER 15
8:14 a.m. – Report of a traffic crash in Enterprise.
3:22 p.m. – WCSO agency assist with Mental Health.
5:16 p.m. – 911 requesting a deputy in Wallowa.
7:19 p.m. – 911 report of loose horses on Hwy 82 rural Enterprise.
September 16
10:50 a.m. – Criminal mischief in Lostine.
4:01 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
9:51 p.m. – Patrick Maroney, 60, of Joseph was arrested by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office for Probation Violation and released, and also cited for DWS violation and released.
SEPTEMBER 17
9:14 a.m. – Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
11:42 a.m. – Criminal mischief in Joseph.
1:26 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
5:33 p.m. – Civil dispute in Wallowa.
6:25 p.m. – Loose dog in Enterprise.
7:15 p.m. – Report of a theft in Enterprise.
SEPTEMBER 18
8:47 a.m. – Burglary reported from Joseph.
11:17 a.m. – 911 call for smoke up the canyon in rural Enterprise.
12:56 p.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
1:21 p.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
4:09 p.m. – Welfare check in rural Joseph.
6:14 p.m. – Patrick Angelo Maroney, 60, of Joseph was arrested on a warrant for probation violation and cited for offensive littering, Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
10:23 p.m. – 911 call for civil dispute in Enterprise.
SEPTEMBER 19
2:47 a.m. – 911 call requesting welfare check in Wallowa.
12:00 p.m. – Juvenile left school without permission in Wallowa.
2:52 p.m. – Report of loose cattle on Hwy 82 at Eggleson Ln.
4:48 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darren Lee Weaver, 49, of Wallowa for Probation Violation, original charge Driving While Suspended or Revoked and Probation Violation, original charge Failure to Appear on a Criminal Citation. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
5:53 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise. Enterprise Police Dept. impounded vehicle for no insurance and operating while suspended or revoked.
6:36 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise. Vehicle impounded for no insurance.
9:01 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dustin Cole Gladden, 29, of Joseph for DUII. Vehicle was impounded and he cited and released to a third party.
SEPTEMBER 20
12:04 a.m. – 911 call reporting dispute at Wallowa Lake.
3:36 a.m. – Wallowa County issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Gregory Rex Stephens, 73, of Enterprise for Failure to Appear. Original charge of Menacing, Disorderly Contact II, and Criminal Trespass II.
8:08 a.m. – Road hazard rural Enterprise.
11:01 a.m. -
12:41 p.m – Internet scam off Craig’s List in Enterprise.
1:35 p.m. – Courtesy ride in Enterprise.
2:27 p.m. – Report of possible animal neglect in rural Enterprise.
4:16 p.m. – Archery bow found in rural Enterprise.
4:53 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
5:56 p.m. – Suspicious person reported in rural Joseph.
7:36 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
8:55 p.m. – Report of domestic in Enterprise.
SEPTEMBER 21
8:19 a.m. – Attempt to locate in rural Wallowa County.
10:10 a.m. – 911 call reporting a domestic in Enterprise.
5:22 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise. Vehicle impounded for no insurance.
7:15 p.m. – Lost mule reported in Lick Creek area.
10:02 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise. Vehicle impounded, no insurance.
11:43 p.m. – Reports of gunshots in rural Joseph.
SEPTEMBER 22
12:53 a.m. – 911 call for a theft in Enterprise.
8:55 a.m. – Commercial fire alarm in Joseph.
12:25 p.m. – Deer stuck in a fence in Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.