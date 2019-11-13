NOVEMBER 4
3:24 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle report in Enterprise.
5:20 p.m. – 911 call for a traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
NOVEMBER 5
8:44 a.m. – Vandalism reported in rural Imnaha.
10:47 a.m. – Public assist in rural Wallowa.
2:37 p.m. – Public assist for Enterprise.
6:06 p.m. – 911 call for a MVA in rural Imnaha.
6:15 p.m. – Trespass Imnaha.
7:02 p.m. – Injured owl in rural Imnaha.
NOVEMBER 6
11:26 a.m. – 911 call reporting trespassing in rural Wallowa.
11:34 a.m. – Verbal domestic reported from Wallowa Lake to OSP.
3:56 p.m. – Traffic hazard in Joseph.
5:19 p.m. – Request for public assistance in Joseph.
6:14 p.m. – Request for public assist in Joseph.
NOVEMBER 7
3:13 a.m. – Wallowa County Parole and Probation issued a statewide warrant for John Jerome Tye, 31, of Enterprise for Probation Violation. Original charge of Felon in Possession of a Weapon.
4:17 a.m. – Wallowa County Parole and Probation issued a statewide warrant for Gerritt James Johnson, 27, of Enterprise for Probation Violation. Original charge Meth Delivery.
5:40 a.m. – Wallowa County Parole and Probation issued a statewide warrant for Darren Lee Weaver, 49, of Wallowa for Probation Violation. Original charge Driving While Suspended/Revoked.
7:25 a.m. – 911 for verbal domestic in Wallowa.
7:57 a.m. – Report of a deer caught in the fence in Joseph.
8:10 a.m. – 911 reporting dog attack in Enterprise.
8:27 a.m. – Panic alarm at residence in Enterprise.
1:59 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise on Hurricane Creek Rd.
2:31 p.m. – Public assist on Hwy 3 for traffic control.
3:53 p.m. – Harassment reported in rural Enterprise.
4:32 p.m. – Driving complaint in rural Enterprise.
5:16 p.m. – Traffic complaint in construction zone reported in rural Joseph.
9:26 p.m. – Public assist in Joseph.
10:03 p.m. – Runaway juvenile reported in Joseph. Located.
10:55 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested John J. Tye, 31, of Enterprise for Parole Violation. Original charge Felon in Possession of a Weapon. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
NOVEMBER 8
7:26 a.m. – Driving complaint in rural Lostine.
1:09 p.m. – Report of livestock on Hwy 3 in rural Enterprise.
2:14 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested David W. Wehinger, 31, of Joseph for Driving While Suspended Misdemeanor. He was cited to appear in court.
4:26 p.m. – Driving complaint in rural Enterprise.
7:44 p.m. – 911 request for tow on Hwy 3 in rural Enterprise.
11:00 p.m. – Runaway juvenile reported in Enterprise.
NOVEMBER 9
1:14 p.m. – Report of loose horse in Enterprise.
2:40 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
4:47 p.m. – 911 request for fire department for propane leak in rural Enterprise.
5:23 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
6:54 p.m. – 911 reporting backpack in middle of road in Enterprise.
NOVEMBER 10
9:25 a.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
2:20 p.m. – Report of gunshots off Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa.
5:14 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle in Joseph.
8:00 p.m. – 911 request LE patrol for suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
10:12 p.m. – 911 request for fire department for public assist in Joseph.
