APRIL 25
10:42 a.m. — The Enterprise Police Department received a traffic complaint in Enterprise.
10:52 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
1:41 p.m. — The EPD received a request for public assistance in Enterprise.
2:50 p.m. — The Oregon State Police received a traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
3:15 p.m. — The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of harassment in Wallowa.
5:31 p.m. — The OSP received a traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
6:12 p.m. — The WCSO received a call about a lost white female husky and a male border collie in rural Enterprise.
5:01 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
5:48 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
APRIL 26
7:51 a.m. — A dead deer was reported on a state highway. It was referred to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
9:54 a.m. — A burglary was reported in Joseph to the WCSO.
11:24 a.m. — A possible stalking order violation was reported in Wallowa.
3:54 p.m. — A possible game violation in rural Enterprise was reported to the OSP.
3:59 p.m. — The EPD received a traffic complaint in Enterprise.
4:10 p.m. — A trespass complaint in rural Joseph was received by the WCSO.
6:45 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
7:31 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
7:53 p.m. — The WCSO received a report of a possible need for search and rescue on the Snake River near Imnaha for a stranded jet boat.
11:10 p.m. — Benjamin Mola, 51, of Eugene, was arrested by the Milwaukie Police Department on a Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges that included DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and failure to carry or present a driver’s license. Mola was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
APRIL 27
8:08 a.m. — The WCSO received a report of telephonic harassment in Joseph.
8:44 a.m. — The WCSO received a report of telephonic harassment in Joseph.
11:14 a.m. — A dog was reported to the EPD as a public nuisance in Enterprise.
12:50 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
1:24 p.m. — A search and rescue incident in the Snake River was reported to the WCSO.
6:33 p.m. — The WCSO received a report of a toxic burn smell in Wallowa.
10:49 p.m. — The WCSO received a complaint of speeding in rural Enterprise.
7:53 p.m. — A tan pug dog was reported lost in rural Enterprise.
APRIL 28
5:11 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Wallowa.
10:05 a.m. — A scam was reported in rural Enterprise.
6:46 p.m. — A traffic hazard on Highway 82 in rural Joseph was reported to the OSP.
6:55 p.m. — A verbal domestic disturbance was reported in Enterprise.
7:26 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
8:37 p.m. — An injured deer was reported on Highway 82 in rural Joseph to the OSP.
9:05 p.m. — A tractor fire was reported in rural Wallowa.
10:46 p.m. — An ambulance was requested at Wallowa Lake.
APRIL 29
9:29 a.m. — Trespassing in Joseph was reported to the WCSO.
10:20 a.m. — Two shih tzus were found and reunited with their owners in Joseph. They were cream colored, one male and one female.
10:28 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Enterprise.
11:47 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
12:14 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Joseph.
2:39 p.m. — A disabled vehicle causing a road hazard was reported in rural Enterprise.
3:29 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Enterprise.
3:47 p.m. — A scam was reported in Enterprise.
5:28 p.m. — A female hound dog, brown and white with a black collar, was reported lost in Enterprise. The dog was found and reunited with its owner.
6:03 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in Enterprise.
7:03 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Wallowa.
7:36 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Wallowa.
APRIL 30
7:14 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in rural Enterprise.
7:49 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
8:38 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Wallowa.
9:46 a.m. — The EPD received a report of harassment in Enterprise.
12:33 p.m. — Found property was reported by the EPD in Enterprise.
2:07 p.m. — A female black lab wearing a red collar was found in Enterprise.
2:35 p.m. — A bicycle was found in Enterprise.
3:30 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
3:58 p.m. — The OSP received a report of a traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:08 p.m. — A traffic complaint was received in Enterprise.
7:45 p.m. — A brushfire was reported in rural Joseph. The Joseph Fire Department responded.
8:02 p.m. — A grassfire was reported in rural Enterprise. The Enterprise Fire Department responded.
8:45 p.m. — During a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the WCSO issued a warning for lighting.
10:03 p.m. — The WCSO received a noise complaint in Lostine.
11:34 p.m. — A warning was issued by the WCSO during a traffic stop in rural Lostine.
MAY 1
7:43 a.m. — A dead deer was reported in Enterprise.
9:10 a.m. — A commercial alarm was activated in Joseph.
1:24 p.m. — A traffic complaint was received in Enterprise.
5:23 p.m. — The WCSO issued a warning during a traffic stop in Wallowa.
6:22 p.m. — Larry Joe Ramsey, 62, of Milton Freewater, was arrested by the EPD after a traffic complaint. He was arrested on charges of DUII, open container, reckless endangerment and careless driving.
6:34 p.m. — A traffic complaint was received in Enterprise.
8:32 p.m. — A traffic complaint was received in rural Enterprise.
8:32 p.m. — A request for public assistance was received from Wallowa.
9:45 p.m. — A road hazard in rural Enterprise was reported to the OSP.
10:36 p.m. — A traffic complaint was received in rural Enterprise. The WCSO made a traffic stop and issued a warning for speeding.
