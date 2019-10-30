OCTOBER 21
12:29 p.m. – Public assist via phone in Joseph.
2:27 p.m. – 911 possible theft of wood in Joseph. Turned out to be a civil issue.
4:36 p.m. – Loose horses rural Enterprise.
6:16 p.m. – Theft and abandoned vehicle complaint in Enterprise.
OCTOBER 22
9:56 a.m. – Public assist in Joseph.
2:27 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint.
7:35 p.m. – Stalking order violation reported in Wallowa.
7:55 p.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
8:44 p.m. – Theft complaint in rural Lostine.
OCTOBER 23
2:35 a.m. – Theft complaint in Enterprise.
7:51 a.m. – Phone text scam reported in Enterprise.
8:58 a.m. – Threat of possible suicide in rural Imnaha. Unfounded.
9:56 a.m. – 911 with driving complaint from Wallowa.
2:52 p.m. – Impounded vehicle in Enterprise.
3:51 p.m. – 911 report of a forest fire rural Imnaha.
3:59 p.m. – 911 report of a forest fire in Imnaha.
5:23 p.m. – 911 report of a possible intoxicated driver in rural Enterprise.
7:14 p.m. – 911 report of a domestic in Enterprise.
8:10 p.m. – 911 report of a fire in rural Enterprise.
OCTOBER 24
3:55 a.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a nationwide felony warrant on Michael Brian Sheffield, 25, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charges of Unlawful Possession of Personal ID Device, ID Fraud x 2, and Theft III.
5:31 a.m. – Parole and Probation issued a statewide warrant on Gregory Rex Stephens, 73, of Enterprise for Probation Violation. Original charge of Criminal Mischief I.
10:27 a.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
11:44 a.m. – Drug offense in Enterprise.
1:41 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Chumiko L. Baun, 48, of Enterprise for Assault IV. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
8:53 p.m. – 911 fire report in rural Enterprise.
OCTOBER 25
8:35 a.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
8:51 a.m. – Public assist in rural Joseph.
10:35 a.m. – 911 complaint of theft in Enterprise.
2:01 p.m. – Agency assist, Parole & Probation out of Walla Walla, WA.
4:13 p.m. – Report of a domestic in Enterprise.
6:01 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
8:37 p.m. – Animal barking complaint in Joseph.
10:56 p.m. – Dalton Chase Tanzey, 24, of Wallowa was arrested by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office for Parole Violation. Subject was transported to Umatilla County.
OCTOBER 26
10:30 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alan J. Griffin, 40, of Joseph for Burglary I, Criminal Trespass I, Theft II, Criminal Mischief II, Resisting Arrest and Escape III. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
OCTOBER 27
8:17 a.m. – Public assist in rural Enterprise.
