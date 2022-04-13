APRIL 4
8:23 a.m. — Civil dispute in Lostine.
8:24 a.m. — Report of dead deer in rural Lostine; referred to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
5:36 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise; referred to OSP.
8 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
8:18 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise; referred to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
8:47 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
9:15 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Wallowa; referred to the ODOT.
APRIL 5
7:07 a.m. — Report of deer tangled in a fence in Enterprise; deer was freed.
7:25 a.m. — Noninjury, single-vehicle traffic crash reported in rural Enterprise.
1:43 p.m. — Disturbance in Joseph.
3:12 p.m. — Heather Renee Stafford, 35, of Joseph, was arrested by the Whitman County, Washington, Sheriff’s Office on a failure to appear warrant issued by Wallowa County with three original charges of identity theft, three charges of second-degree forgery and three charges of theft in the second degree. Stafford was also arrested on an original arrest warrant issued by Wallowa County with six charges of identity theft, four charges of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, 11 charges of second-degree theft, attempted second-degree theft and three charges of third-degree theft. Stafford was lodged and is pending extradition.
5:02 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department towed a vehicle for driving while suspended and a citation was issued and subject was released.
5:29 p.m. — Theft complaint in rural Joseph.
8 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
APRIL 6
7:20 a.m. — Report of loose cattle and possible neglect in rural Lostine.
9:26 a.m. — Scam/fraud call in Enterprise.
2:39 p.m. — Report of barn fire in rural Enterprise.
2:48 p.m. — Stephen Lee Austin, 20, of Joseph, was arrested by Wallowa County Community Corrections on a detainer issued for probation violation. Original charge was first-degree sexual abuse. Austin was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:56 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Enterprise.
8:05 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Wallowa County.
10:14 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; warning given for lighting.
APRIL 7
9:17 a.m. — Fraud/scam in Enterprise.
10:36 a.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
12:23 p.m. — Animal report in Enterprise.
1:52 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a citation for distracted driving.
1:55 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
2:25 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
8:57 p.m. — Alarm activation in Enterprise.
APRIL 8
8:34 a.m. — Report of theft in Enterprise.
12:24 p.m. — Report of excessive trash left out on property in Enterprise.
12:49 p.m. — Field contact in Wallowa.
3:38 p.m. — Public assist request in rural Joseph.
3:55 p.m. — Residential fire alarm activation in Enterprise; false alarm.
4:06 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
4:09 p.m. — Report of missing person in Joseph; person was located.
4:17 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
5:43 p.m. — Two black Angus steers missing in rural Joseph.
7 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in rural Joseph.
APRIL 9
9:08 a.m. — Report of deer stuck in a fence in rural Joseph; referred to ODF&W.
10:04 a.m. — Assault occurred in rural Enterprise.
12:10 p.m. — Report of theft in Enterprise.
1:22 p.m. — Call reporting a fire in the Temperance Creek area of Hells Canyon; referred to Blue Mountain Dispatch for fire suppression dispatch.
2:59 p.m. — Request for public assist in Wallowa.
3:27 p.m. — Road hazard on state highway in Joseph; referred to the Oregon State Police.
3:41 p.m. — Report of a dog bite in Enterprise.
9:08 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:59 p.m. — Public assist requested in Enterprise.
10:49 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
APRIL 10
2:34 a.m. — Jordan William Wilson, 23, of Wallowa, was arrested by the La Grande Police Department on a Wallowa County warrant issued for a charge of probation violation, with an original charge of harassment. Wilson was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
8:10 a.m. — Animal complaint in rural Lostine.
7:30 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Joseph.
9:47 p.m. — Report of small gray dog named Lily lost in Enterprise.
April 11
8:56 a.m. — Request for welfare check in rural Enterprise.
9:54 a.m. — Report of two-vehicle crash in rural Wallowa.
10:56 a.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
12:01 p.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.
12:18 p.m. — Animal complaint in rural Joseph.
12:37 p.m. — Report of scam/fraud in Joseph.
12:53 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
