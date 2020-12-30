DEC. 21
1:12 a.m. – Missing hunter in Imnaha area.
10:25 a.m. – Entered order of arrest and detention from Wallowa County Community Corrections on Zachary Ely Smith, 25, of Enterprise, for probation violation. Original charge is strangulation.
12:52 p.m. – 911 call reporting a road hazard in rural Enterprise.
1:42 p.m. – Arrested for probation violation, Joseph Everett Robb, 20, of Lostine; original charge was supplying alcohol to minors. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
DEC. 22
2:27 a.m. – 911 call for fire in Wallowa. Wallowa Fire Department responded.
4:11 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Wallowa.
7:26 a.m. – 911 call for smell of propane in Wallowa. Wallowa Fire Department responded.
10:45 a.m. – Lost firearm in rural Joseph.
12:58 p.m. – Road hazard in Enterprise.
1 p.m. – Theft complaint in Enterprise.
2:59 p.m. – Report of vandalism in Enterprise.
4:43 p.m. – 911 report of a noninjury traffic crash in rural Lostine. Oregon State Police responded.
6:06 p.m. – Noninjury single-vehicle traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
DEC. 23
9:26 a.m. – Attempt to locate in rural Joseph.
11 a.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
11:14 a.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Joseph.
11:25 a.m. – Welfare check in rural Joseph.
11:25 a.m. – Traffic complaint at Wallowa Lake State Park.
12:19 p.m. – Theft reported in Joseph.
12:53 p.m. – Agency assist in Enterprise.
2:31 p.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
4:12 p.m. – Fraudulent use of credit card reported in Enterprise.
6:33 p.m. – Injured deer reported in rural Enterprise.
7:21 p.m. – Domestic reported in rural Enterprise.
DEC. 24
8:17 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Wallowa.
9:21 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
10:27 a.m. –Welfare check request in Joseph.
Noon – 911 call reporting scam call in Joseph.
2:25 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Joel Aaron Waters, 42, of Wallowa for failure to appear. Original charge of contempt of court.
3:44 p.m. – Request for welfare check.
DEC. 25
4:11 p.m. – Report of a road hazard in rural Enterprise.
4:37 p.m. – 911 reporting domestic dispute in Enterprise.
7:55 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Oregon State Police in rural Wallowa.
11:02 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Breann Nichole Gladden, 32, of Joseph for DUII. Subject was cited and released to a third party.
DEC. 26
11:12 a.m. – Lost items in Enterprise.
11:34 a.m. – 911 for civil dispute in Enterprise.
11:48 a.m. – Animal complaint in rural Joseph.
12:53 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
2:23 p.m. – 911 call reporting domestic dispute in Enterprise.
3:30 p.m. – Agency assist in rural Enterprise.
3:39 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tanner Douglas Lauricella, 26, of Elgin on a warrant out of Baker County for theft in the third degree. He was cited and released.
4:44 p.m. – Report of road hazard in rural Joseph.
7:21 p.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
9:11 p.m. – Attempt to locate in Joseph.
DEC. 27
6:31 a.m. – 911 call reporting a possible fire in rural Joseph.
11:16 a.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
2:40 p.m. – Complaint from Wallowa Lake of vehicles spinning donuts in the parking area.
5:49 p.m. – 911 call for public assist in Enterprise.
7:34 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
9:15 p.m. – Motorist assist in rural Lostine.
9:33 p.m. – 911 call reporting a disturbance in Wallowa.
