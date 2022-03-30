MARCH 21
8:39 a.m. — Report of possible animal abuse in Imnaha.
8:53 a.m. — Loose cattle in rural Lostine.
10:23 a.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
5:37 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
6:22 p.m. — Lost property in rural Enterprise.
7:49 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
MARCH 22
5:25 a.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
10:05 a.m. — Trespassing reported in Enterprise.
11:09 a.m. — Assault reported in rural Enterprise.
1:44 p.m. — Scam/fraud in rural Enterprise.
4:18 p.m. — Welfare check request in Wallowa.
7:13 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
7:17 p.m. — Lost dog in Wallowa; black and white bull terrier.
MARCH 23
2:26 p.m. — Scam call reported in Enterprise.
3:49 p.m. — Joseph Everett Robb, 21, of Lostine, was arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office on a Wallowa County warrant for charges of failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor. Robb was lodged in the Union County Jail and will be transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
4:42 p.m. — Theft report in Wallowa.
5:35 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
6:45 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a citation for driving without a valid operators license.
7:10 p.m. — Motorist assist in Enterprise.
8:04 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
9:04 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances in rural Joseph.
MARCH 24
8:31 a.m. — Scam/fraud call reported in Joseph.
8:50 a.m. — Public assist with lockout in rural Joseph.
10:16 a.m. — Theft of services reported in Enterprise.
10:49 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
12:58 p.m. — Scam/fraud call reported in Enterprise.
1:23 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
2:56 p.m. — Scam call reported in Enterprise.
3:32 p.m. — Abandoned boat in Enterprise.
5:17 p.m. — Dog as public nuisance/at large reported in rural Enterprise.
5:30 p.m. — Public assist in Umatilla County.
7:13 p.m. — Nathaniel Eugene Richcreek, 43, of Astoria, was arrested by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office on two Wallowa County warrants for charges of failure to appear. The original charges include driving while suspended/revoked, resisting arrest, failure to carry/present license and two charges of failure to appear in the second degree. Richcreek was lodged in the Clatsop County Jail and is pending transport.
7:23 p.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.
7:28 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Joseph.
7:40 p.m. — Report of fire in rural Wallowa.
9:05 p.m. — Report of suspicious person/trespass in Wallowa.
MARCH 25
8:49 a.m. — Lost wallet reported in Lostine.
11:15 a.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
12:09 p.m. — Scam call reported in Enterprise.
2:01 p.m. — Found item in rural Wallowa.
2:58 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
3:02 p.m. — Trespass complaint in rural Enterprise.
3:07 p.m. — Civil dispute in Joseph.
3:34 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
4:21 p.m. — Agency assist near Wallowa Lake.
4:41 p.m. — Suspicious persons reported in Enterprise.
6:48 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning for no insurance.
6:52 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
7:43 p.m. — Animal reunited with owner in rural Enterprise.
8:28 p.m. — Civil dispute in rural Enterprise.
8:41 p.m. — Request for additional patrols in Wallowa.
10:25 p.m. — Request for public assist in rural Enterprise.
10:45 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
MARCH 26
12:18 a.m. — Dark brown Catahoula dog missing in Enterprise.
1:01 p.m. — Found firearm in Joseph.
6:06 p.m. — Found wallet in rural Enterprise.
9:26 p.m. — Dog lost in Wallowa.
9:31 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
10:38 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
MARCH 27
9:31 a.m. — Report of missing cows in rural Joseph.
9:50 a.m. — Report of a disturbance in Imnaha.
11:18 a.m. — Call to inform of a controlled burn beginning now and continuing most of the day in Enterprise.
1:51 p.m. — Call to inform of a controlled burn in Enterprise.
3:12 p.m. — Report of found dog in rural Joseph.
4:18 p.m. — Report of a disturbance in Enterprise.
7:59 p.m. — Animal report in rural Enterprise.
9:40 p.m. — Report of a lost dog in Joseph; black and white female border collie named Fly.
9:47 p.m. — Alex Steven Emery Martin, 30, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD during a traffic stop in Enterprise on charges of DUII and reckless driving. Martin was cited and released.
10:09 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Lostine.
11:25 p.m. — Public assist request in Enterprise.
