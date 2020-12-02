NOV. 23
10:26 a.m. – Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
11:33 a.m. – Report of counterfeit bills in Joseph.
12:41 p.m. – Theft reported in Wallowa.
2:39 p.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
9:36 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
NOV. 24
2:48 a.m. – Report of small boulder on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
7:11 a.m. – Injured animal on Highway 82 rural Enterprise.
9:41 a.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
12:03 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Lostine. Referred to OSP.
2:39 p.m. – Caleb Richmond, 47, of Yamhill, was arrested by Oregon State Police on a statewide misdemeanor warrant issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court. Original charge of outfitting/guiding without a license. He was cited and released.
4:50 p.m. – Gregorio Barreto, 58, of Joseph was arrested by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office for domestic violence, assault IV. He was cited and released.
5:33 p.m. – 911 reporting scam call in Enterprise.
5:35 p.m. – 911 report of deer hit on Highway 82, transferred to OSP.
NOV. 25
7:52 a.m. – 911 call reporting a flue fire in Joseph. Joseph Fire Department responded.
8:06 a.m. – Welfare check in Wallowa.
12:14 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
12:22 p.m. – Scam/fraud in Enterprise.
4:01 p.m. – Report of suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
4:24 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
4:33 p.m. – Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Lee Michael Fox, 28, of Enterprise, for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal trespass.
5:29 p.m. – Attempt to locate on a statewide warrant issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court in Enterprise Unable to locate.
8:07 p.m. – 911 call reporting a disturbance in Enterprise.
NOV. 26
9:17 a.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
5:21 p.m. – Vehicle vs deer reported on Highway 82 in rural Lostine.
NOV. 27
5:47 a.m. – 911 report for fire in rural Enterprise.
5:55 a.m. – Report of smoke in Joseph.
4 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lee M. Fox, 29, of Enterprise for a warrant issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court for failure to appear on an original charge of trespass II. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
NOV. 28
10:58 a.m. – Overdue motorist in rural Enterprise.
2:07 p.m. – Theft complaint in Enterprise.
2:38 p.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
9:56 p.m. – 911 report of trespass in rural Lostine.
NOV. 29
4:33 a.m. – Possible animal neglect in rural Enterprise.
6:26 a.m. – Single-vehicle traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
7:12 a.m. – Public assist in Joseph via phone.
11:12 a.m. – Public assist.
1:44 p.m. – 911 reporting a flue fire in rural Enterprise.
1:51 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
4:35 p.m. – 911 animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.