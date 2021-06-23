JUNE 14
2:56 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported near Wallowa Lake.
11:39 a.m. — Burglary reported in Enterprise.
12:27 p.m. — Reckless boating reported near Hells Canyon Dam.
12:39 p.m. — Dead deer reported on Highway 82. Referred to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
3:16 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in rural Enterprise.
6:54 p.m. — Public assistance with lockout requested in rural Enterprise.
7:12 p.m. — A verbal domestic disturbance reported in Joseph.
7:31 p.m. — A civil dispute reported in rural Wallowa.
8:52 p.m. — During a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department impounded a vehicle for having no insurance.
10:56 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported in Enterprise.
11:08 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
JUNE 15
7:17 a.m. — Possible harassment reported in Joseph.
11:06 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
12:56 p.m. — Criminal mischief was reported in Enterprise.
1:07 p.m. — Assistance locating a lost hiker in rural Joseph was requested.
2:52 p.m. — A driving complaint was reported in Lostine.
3:15 p.m. — Motorist assistance was requested in rural Enterprise.
3:20 p.m. — Loose sheep reported on Green Valley Road in rural Enterprise.
3:47 p.m. — Public assistance for lockout was requested in Enterprise.
4:39 p.m. — A road hazard was reported in Enterprise.
4:40 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in Enterprise.
5:40 p.m. — An abandoned vehicle was reported in Joseph.
6:57 p.m. — A lost watch was reported in Enterprise.
7:04 p.m. — A lost phone was reported in Wallowa.
8:14 p.m. — A cellphone was found in Enterprise.
10:06 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Joseph.
JUNE 16
1:48 a.m. — Brett Allen Edwards, 37, of Elgin, was arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office on a Wallowa County warrant for failure to appear. The original charges included burglary, theft and criminal mischief. Edwards was lodged at Union County Corrections Facility.
8 a.m. — A residential fire alarm was set off in rural Joseph.
12:09 p.m. — A lost key fob was reported in Enterprise or Joseph.
2:12 p.m. — Agency assistance was requested in Joseph.
6:47 p.m. — A civil dispute was reported in rural Enterprise.
9:32 p.m. — A disturbance reported in rural Enterprise.
JUNE 17
11:13 a.m. — A motor-vehicle crash was reported in Enterprise.
3:43 p.m. — A possible code violation was reported in Enterprise.
3:47 p.m. — A civil dispute was reported in Joseph.
3:50 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Joseph.
4:21 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported on Hurricane Creek Road in rural Enterprise.
6:28 p.m. — Public assistance with a lockout was requested in Joseph.
6:33 p.m. — A firearms complaint was reported in rural Lostine.
7:41 p.m. — Loose cattle were reported on Highway 350 in rural Joseph.
7:54 p.m. — Public assistance for a lockout at Hurricane Creek trailhead was requested.
JUNE 18
12:48 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported in rural Enterprise.
9:23 a.m. — A dog as a public nuisance was reported in Lostine.
2:31 p.m. — Criminal mischief was reported in Wallowa.
2:38 p.m. — Loose cattle were reported on Highway 82 at Eggleson Lane.
2:51 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported in Enterprise.
4:10 p.m. — An injured deer was in rural Enterprise.
5:03 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
5:43 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in rural Joseph.
5:53 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in Joseph.
7:18 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in rural Enterprise.
8:41 p.m. — Robert Brian McKay, 36, of Joseph, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on charges of harassment. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
9:27 p.m. — A road hazard was reported in rural Enterprise.
10:46 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported in Enterprise.
11:44 p.m. — Kevin Michael Luick, 36, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on charges of domestic assault. Luick was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
JUNE 19
4:02 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Enterprise.
4:09 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Joseph.
4:50 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
8:33 a.m. — Property was found in Joseph.
8:43 a.m. — Found property in Enterprise.
12:14 p.m. — Missing property was reported in Enterprise.
4:10 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in rural Wallowa County.
7:18 p.m. — Michael Dean Summers, 36, of Twin Falls, Idaho, was arrested by the EPD on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing. Summers was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
7:37 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Enterprise.
7:41 p.m. — Criminal mischief was reported in Enterprise.
8:19 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported in Enterprise.
8:49 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
9:01 p.m. — Criminal mischief was reported in Enterprise.
9:04 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances were reported in Enterprise.
10:41 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise.
JUNE 20
12:08 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Lostine.
1:33 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported in Joseph.
1:39 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported in Joseph.
11:16 a.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in Enterprise.
1:47 p.m. — A welfare check was requested in Joseph.
1:49 p.m. — A theft was reported in rural Wallowa.
2:22 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in rural Wallowa on Highway 82.
6:23 p.m. — A lost passport was reported in Joseph.
7:48 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in rural Joseph on Highway 82.
