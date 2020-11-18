NOV. 9
4:08 a.m. – Noninjury accident rural Enterprise. WCSO, OSP, LFD, ODOT and PPL all responded.
8:08 a.m. – 911 call reporting a noninjury traffic crash on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa. Referred to OSP.
9:43 a.m. – Report of loose cattle rural Joseph.
NOV. 10
10:02 a.m. – Commercial burglary alarm in Joseph.
3:05 p.m. – Report of audible residential alarm in rural Enterprise.
4:12 p.m. – Tyler Johnson, 24, of Enterprise was arrested by Community Corrections for probation violation, original charge was larceny. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
4:12 p.m. – Moriah Smith, 29, of Lostine was cited and released by Enterprise Police Department on a misdemeanor warrant out of Union County for failure to appear, original charge of theft II.
5:16 p.m. – Report of restraining order violation in Wallowa.
5:43 p.m. – Report of house fire in Wallowa.
8:57 p.m. – Report of noninjury traffic crash in Wallowa.
9:15 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Zackery Ryan Chayse Smith, 25, of Enterprise for probation violation. Original charge was unauthorized use of a vehicle.
9:33 p.m. — Victor Orosco Jr., 32, of Enterprise was arrested by Enterprise Police on probation violation. Subject was held at the Justice Center and transported to Umatilla County.
11:58 p.m. – 911 call for motorist assist in rural Troy.
NOV. 11
9:56 a.m. – Fire alarm reported in Enterprise.
10:27 a.m. – Traffic crash in Joseph.
10:29 a.m. – Theft in Joseph.
10:29 a.m. – 911 call reporting theft in Joseph.
10:50 a.m. – Search and Rescue incident for hunter with a disabled vehicle in rural Imnaha.
11:42 a.m. – Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
1:05 p.m. – Lock out in Enterprise.
3:01 p.m. – Welfare check in rural Enterprise.
3:31 p.m. – Noninjury traffic crash in Enterprise.
4 p.m. – Umatilla County Sheriff Office arrested Katie Lynn Ryan, 35, of Enterprise, on a Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant for probation violation. Original charge contempt of court.
4:10 p.m. – Animal complaint in rural Wallowa.
4:38 p.m. – Report of a single vehicle noninjury traffic crash in rural Joseph.
5:29 p.m. – 911 call reporting a road hazard in rural Wallowa. Referred to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
5:56 p.m. – 911 call reporting a restraining order violation.
10:17 p.m. – Motorist assist call in Enterprise.
NOV. 12
10:19 a.m. – Attempt to locate in Lostine.
1:15 p.m. – Road hazard in Enterprise.
1:35 p.m. – Theft reported in Joseph. Unfounded.
2:09 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Betsy Joann Lathrop, 53, of Lostine on a felony warrant for contempt of court out of Wallowa County Circuit Court. Original charge: Criminal mistreatment and ID theft.
4:42 p.m. – Report of loose cattle on Highway 350 in rural Joseph.
5:46 p.m. – Ambulance/Search and Rescue requested in rural Imnaha.
11:38 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Troy.
NOV. 13
7:01 a.m. – 911 for Search and Rescue in rural Imnaha.
8:49 a.m. – Welfare check in Enterprise.
8:57 a.m. – Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
9:06 a.m. – Road closure – Hurricane Creek Road, rural Enterprise.
10 a.m. – Road hazard in rural Joseph.
12:08 p.m. – Restraining order violation reported.
12:25 p.m. – 911 call for disabled motorist in rural Imnaha.
12:36 p.m. – Theft reported in rural Enterprise.
2:30 p.m. – Civil dispute in rural Wallowa.
3:06 p.m. – 911 call reporting a disturbance in rural Wallowa.
3:31 p.m. – 911 report of vehicles stuck in snow in the PO saddle area.
3:52 p.m. – 911 reporting a single-vehicle accident on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
6:32 p.m. – Stolen vehicle recovered in Enterprise.
6:56 p.m. – 911 hunters stuck in snow at Hat Point Lookout.
7:02 p.m. – Domestic reported in Enterprise.
NOV. 14
6:40 a.m. – Hat Point Road closed starting in Imnaha.
8:16 a.m. – Public assist in Hells Canyon area.
8:39 a.m. – Report of road hazard in rural Lostine.
8:45 a.m. – 911 parking complaint in Enterprise.
8:56 a.m. – Report of animal bite in Enterprise.
11:03 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
1:39 p.m. – Report of chimney fire in Joseph.
3:29 p.m. – 911 call report of trespass in rural Wallowa.
5:05 p.m. – Traffic complaint on Highway 82 in rural Joseph.
5:09 p.m. – 911 report of hunters stuck in snow at Hat Point Lookout.
5:37 p.m. – Burglary reported in Joseph. Unfounded.
5:59 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lee Fox, 28, of Enterprise for criminal trespass II. He was cited and released.
7:21 p.m. – Report of overdue hunters in the Wayside Springs area.
NOV. 15
6:31 a.m. – 911 for fisherman stuck in snow, rural Troy.
5:59 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
8:45 p.m. – 911 welfare check requested in Enterprise.
