JULY 18
2:12 a.m. — Domestic reported in rural Wallowa.
2:51 a.m. — Attempt to locate missing person out of Imnaha; person located and safe.
9 a.m. — Welfare check in rural Wallowa.
9:14 a.m. — Theft from mailbox in rural Enterprise.
9:57 a.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa; warning for speed.
1:12 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported at Kni-Co in Wallowa.
2:11 p.m. — Civil dispute in Joseph; problem resolved.
5:33 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Troy.
8:13 p.m. — Suspicious activity reported in Enterprise.
JULY 19
9:32 a.m. — Barking dog complaint in Enterprise.
11 a.m. — Suspicious person reported at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds in Enterprise.
11:40 a.m. — Reckless driver reported on Highway 82.
2 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
2:34 p.m. — Criminal mischief at the Little Store in Enterprise.
2:36 p.m. — Burglary reported in rural Joseph.
4:51 p.m. — Vehicle lockout at Wallowa Lake.
JULY 20
8:26 a.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
8:53 a.m. — Smoke reported in rural Wallowa.
9:06 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
9:24 a.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
9:38 a.m. — Lost man’s wallet in Wallowa County.
10:13 a.m. — Public assist in Wallowa.
11:43 a.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
11:59 a.m. — Hit-and-run accident with vehicle property damage reported in Joseph.
12:09 p.m. — Scam/fraud reported in Joseph.
2 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident reported in Enterprise.
2:29 p.m. — Animal complaint near Wallowa Lake.
3:48 p.m. — Animal report in Enterprise.
4:52 p.m. — Found wallet in rural Joseph; owner was notified.
5:14 p.m. — Report of loose cattle in rural Joseph.
5:17 p.m. — Boating hazard on Wallowa Lake.
6:39 p.m. — Lost wallet reported in Enterprise.
8:16 p.m. — Water hazard reported on Wallowa Lake.
9:22 p.m. — Report of loose cattle on Highway 3, milepost 16.
JULY 21
9:08 a.m. — Report of criminal mischief in Enterprise.
1:05 p.m. — Request for public assist on Wallowa Lake.
1:15 p.m. — Menacing reported at Hells Canyon.
2:42 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for failure to obey a traffic control device.
3:12 p.m. — Multiple calls reporting farm machinery fire in rural Joseph.
5:35 p.m. — Joseph Francis McGue, 63, of Joseph, was arrested during a traffic stop by EPD on a charge of contempt of court. His vehicle was towed for driving uninsured.
5:48 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise; the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for equipment violation.
6:01 p.m. — Contempt of court reported in Enterprise.
9:09 p.m. — Report of a suspicious person in Enterprise.
10:22 p.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
JULY 22
7:32 a.m. — Cattle in roadway.
9:03 a.m. — Burglary in rural Wallowa.
9:55 a.m. — Cattle without water.
10:03 a.m. — Metal cart blocking the sidewalk in Enterprise.
10:10 a.m. — Suspicious activity in rural Enterprise.
10:50 a.m. — Hit-and-run accident with property damage was reported in the parking lot of Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles in Enterprise.
10:55 a.m. — Vehicle lockout in Wallowa.
12:36 p.m. — Angus cow on the highway.
12:55 p.m. — Public assist with vehicle lockout.
1:49 p.m. — Dog bite incident in rural Joseph.
2:59 p.m. — Civil dispute in Wallowa.
3:03 p.m. — Hit and run reported in Enterprise.
4:28 p.m. — John William Fine, 54, of Joseph, was arrested by EPD on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Fine was cited and released.
4:47 p.m. — Agency assist in Wallowa.
5:52 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
7:20 p.m. — Request of public assist in Enterprise.
7:27 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, the WCSO issued a warning for speed.
7:44 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the WCSO issued a warning for speed.
8:11 p.m. — Trespass and traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
9:20 p.m. — Public assist in rural Wallowa.
JULY 23
8:46 a.m. — Trespass notice in Wallowa.
12:20 p.m. — Travel trailer off the road.
4:17 p.m. — Runaway from foster care.
5:08 p.m. — MVC rollover on Bear Creek.
5:47 p.m. — Welfare check on suicidal male.
6:21 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:40 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
7:09 p.m. — Brianna Kay Black, 23, of Anatone, Washington, was arrested by the WCSO.
7:22 p.m. — Search-and-rescue incident at Wallowa Lake State Park.
7:36 p.m. — Johnny Mathew Rahn, 44, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
8:03 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
9:58 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, the WCSO issued a warning for expired tags.
10:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning for speed.
JULY 24
2:18 a.m. — Request for motorist assist in Union County.
9:49 a.m. — Search-and-rescue call-out; subject was located safe.
11:17 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the WCSO issued a citation having no operator’s license.
1:15 p.m. — Theft of gas at Joseph Marketplace.
6:13 p.m. — Harassment reported near Wallowa Lake.
7:30 p.m. — Alex Steven Emery Martin, 30, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD during a traffic stop on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended. Martin was cited and released and the vehicle was towed.
8:10 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the WCSO issued two warnings for speed.
8:22 p.m. — Cynthia Jo Nohr, 63, of Enterprise, was arrested during a traffic stop by the EPD on charges of driving under the influence, contempt of court and reckless driving.
9:35 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
9:54 p.m. — Noise complaint in Joseph.
10:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, the WCSO issued a warning for expired tags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.