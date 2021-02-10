FEB. 1
8:26 a.m. – Break-in reported in Enterprise.
8:44 a.m. – Agency assist with attorney’s office out of La Grande.
8:55 a.m. – Scam phone call reported from Joseph.
9:24 a.m. – Agency assist with Pendleton Police Department.
1:05 p.m. – Disturbance in Lostine.
3 p.m. – 911 disturbance reported in rural Lostine.
9:42 p.m. – Verbal domestic reported in Wallowa.
9:50 p.m. – 911 domestic reported in Wallowa.
FEB. 2
6:52 a.m. – Agency assist at the hospital.
8:20 a.m. – Harassment reported from Wallowa.
12:19 p.m. – Dog as a public nuisance reported from Joseph.
3:57 p.m. – 911 disturbance reported in rural Lostine.
FEB. 3
9:20 a.m. – Theft in rural Enterprise.
4:01 p.m. – Public assist – Flora.
4:03 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise. Referred to Oregon State Police.
5:46 p.m. – Noninjury traffic crash in Enterprise.
7:08 p.m. – Civil dispute in Imnaha.
FEB. 4
8:28 a.m. – Report of missing mules in rural Joseph. Mules were located.
4:21 p.m. – Follow-up investigation in Enterprise.
4:57 p.m. – Fraud/scam reported in Lostine.
5:46 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Joseph.
5:55 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Brendon Joseph Smith, 34, of Enterprise, for failure to register as a sex offender. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
6:48 p.m. – Trespass complaint in Joseph.
9:43 p.m. – 911 trespass complaint in Joseph.
FEB. 5
7:59 a.m. – 911 call reporting an unknown type fire in Joseph. Controlled burn at the lumber yard per Joseph Fire Dept.
5:34 p.m. – Single vehicle vs. deer accident on Highway 350 in rural Joseph. Noninjury.
8:34 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:46 p.m. – Noise complaint in Wallowa.
FEB. 6
1:30 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
4:08 p.m. – Restraining order violation in rural Enterprise.
4:49 p.m. – Report of trespass in rural Enterprise.
5:51 p.m. – Criminal mischief in Joseph.
7:48 p.m. – Suspicious person in Enterprise.
FEB. 7
12:24 p.m. – Agency assist with Oregon State Police.
12:50 p.m. – 911 harassment in Joseph.
2:47 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
7:12 p.m. – 911 call reporting a disturbance in Wallowa.
8:59 p.m. – 911 call reporting a disturbance/trespass in Enterprise.
