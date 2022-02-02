Sorry, an error occurred.
JAN. 24
10:42 a.m. — Found keys in Joseph.
2:17 p.m. — Stolen firearm reported in rural Joseph.
JAN. 25
10:16 a.m. — Found mouse-colored horse in rural Enterprise.
11:41 a.m. — Found items in rural Enterprise.
12:41 p.m. — A large, completely black dog was found in rural Enterprise.
2:15 p.m. — Tri-colored border collie mix reported missing in Enterprise.
2:22 p.m. — Possible criminal mischief reported in Lostine.
8:50 p.m. — Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
JAN. 26
6:56 a.m. — Commercial burglary alarm activation in Enterprise; false alarm.
8:40 a.m. — Multiple reports of possible animal abuse in rural Imnaha.
10:53 a.m. — Civil service and follow-up in Enterprise.
11:49 a.m. — Report of injured animal in rural Enterprise.
3:16 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office agency assist for Tualatin Police Department.
5:17 p.m. — Road hazard on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
9:23 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
JAN. 27
9:52 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in rural Enterprise; vehicle tagged for removal.
9:59 a.m. — Second-degree criminal mischief reported in Joseph.
11:31 a.m. — Overdue resident reported in Enterprise. The resident returned home.
1:04 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
3:07 p.m. — Road hazard on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
8:58 p.m. — Call reporting suspicious activity at residence.
JAN. 28
7:41 a.m. — Driving complaint in Joseph.
10:14 a.m. — Road hazard on state highway in rural Enterprise. Referred to Oregon State Police.
12:12 p.m. — Report of scam calls in rural Enterprise.
1:24 p.m. — Report of scam calls and texts in Enterprise.
3:03 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
3:38 p.m. — Possible structure fire in Lostine.
4:42 p.m. — Report of dead deer blocking eastbound lanes on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise. Referred to OSP.
JAN. 29
4 p.m. — Report of theft in Enterprise.
4:03 p.m. — Report of injured deer in Enterprise.
4:46 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
JAN. 30
10:38 a.m. — Report of trespassing and theft in rural Joseph.
1:19 p.m. — Michael Brandon Clagett, 42, of Enterprise, was arrested in Enterprise on charges of fourth-degree assault and harassment — domestic violence.
