Aug. 3
1:32 a.m. — 911 call for ambulance in Joseph.
8:53 a.m. —Runaway juvenile in Joseph.
9:37 a.m. — Violation of restraining order in Wallowa.
12:32 p.m. — Deer stuck in fence in Wallowa.
12:59 p.m. — Dog bite in rural Lostine.
4:21 p.m. — Missing fence in Joseph.
4:43 p.m. — Harassment in Enterprise.
7:279 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in rural Joseph.
Aug. 4
12:34 a.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise.
10:31 a.m. — 911 call for traffic crash, milepost 43 on Highway 82.
11:26 p.m. — 911 call for two-vehicle crash, rural Joseph.
Aug. 5
1:39 a.m. — 911 call for ambulance in Joseph.
7:55 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Joseph.
8:48 a.m. — 911 call about cows on the road in rural Wallowa.
12:19 p.m. — Older, one-eyed, basset hound found in Wallowa.
12:47 p.m. — Report of scam phone calls in rural Joseph.
6:57 p.m. — Lost, male, border collie, black and white, wearing a dark nylon collar w/legs in Enterprise.
7:17 p.m. — Copper-colored, short-haired, pointer running loose in Joseph.
Aug. 6
1:59 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle in rural Wallowa.
6:22 a.m. — Tree fire in rural Wallowa.
7:56 a.m. — Power pole on fire in Enterprise.
8:30 a.m. — Missing, older, male, border collie, mostly black, named Tip, in Joseph.
9:01 a.m. — Call for ambulance in Enterprise.
10:16 a.m. — Injured fawn on Highway 351 in rural Joseph.
3:44 p.m. — Wallowa County Corrections arrested Dino Duby, 58, of Wallowa for probation violation. Original charge of failure to present. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
4:13 p.m. — Vehicle fire on Sheep Creek Ridge near translator in rural Enterprise.
5:02 p.m. — EPD arrested Noah L. Delury, of Enterprise, for probation violation. Warrant issued by Wallowa County Community Corrections. Original charge of assault in the fourth degree. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
Aug. 7
11:37 a.m. — Vehicle-pedestrian accident in rural Enterprise.
11:49 a.m. — Theft in Enterprise.
11:58 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident with injuries in Wallowa.
12:36 p.m. — 911 call requesting ambulance in Enterprise.
10:58 p.m. — Injured deer in Enterprise.
Aug. 8
3:01 p.m. — Parking complaint at Wallowa Lake.
5:01 p.m. — Lost credit card reported in Joseph.
6:38 p.m. — Found wallet and cellphone at Wallowa Lake. Returned to owner.
10:33 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
Aug. 9
8:47 a.m. — Small fire in Rural Joseph.
10:48 a.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.
1:08 p.m. — Lost dog in Joseph, Aussie and black lab mix. Reunited with owner.
3:19 p.m. — Lost, black-and-white, Chihuahua reported in Enterprise. Reunited with owner.
3:45 p.m. — Injured deer in Joseph.
8:13 p.m. — Speeding ATV in Wallowa.
9:15 p.m. — Request for ambulance at Wallowa Lake.
